Maxtec, Atera announce strategic partnership

Maxtec and Atera announce strategic partnership.

Atera, which positions itself as the world’s first autonomous IT platform unifying RMM, help desk, ticketing and patch management with patented AI agents, has partnered with Maxtec, a QBS Technology Group company, to transform IT operations in southern and eastern Africa. Together, the companies enable IT professionals to unlock unprecedented efficiency, speed and service quality through the power of AI.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, bringing together Maxtec’s expertise in delivering and supporting tailored IT solutions with Atera’s AI-powered platform. Recognised as a visionary by Gartner, Atera leverages its AI Copilot to provide real-time device diagnostics, script creation and personalised responses, enabling greater efficiency and improved satisfaction for IT teams and end-users alike.

The offering directly addresses key pain points such as tool sprawl, reactive IT management, skills shortages and manual workflows. By combining Atera’s AI-powered platform with Maxtec’s implementation and enablement services, MSPs, mid-market enterprises and growing organisations gain access to intelligent automation, real-time insights and faster issue resolution, without increasing headcount. In addition, Maxtec’s localised onboarding, training and ongoing support ensure rapid time-to-value, improved service quality and the ability to scale IT operations efficiently for long-term success.

Cherene Loots, Atera Product Manager at Maxtec.

Cherene Loots, Atera Product Manager at Maxtec, said: “Our partnership with Atera allows us to bring a truly differentiated, AI-first IT management platform to the African market. By combining Atera’s innovative autonomous IT capabilities with Maxtec’s regional expertise and customer-centric approach, we are helping organisations and service providers work smarter, resolve issues faster and deliver a consistently higher level of service.”

Dani Lambiase, Business Partner Manager at Atera.

Dani Lambiase, business partner manager at Atera, said: “Atera is excited to welcome Maxtec into our family of distribution partners in Africa. We’re confident that our partnership with Maxtec will result in growth and significantly benefit our clients in the region. South Africa represents a powerful growth opportunity for Atera. Our partnership with Maxtec empowers MSPs and technology companies with modern, AI-powered IT solutions, accelerating innovation and enabling the local IT ecosystem to fully realise the value of AI.”