Maxtec QBS and NetBrain announce strategic partnership for Africa

NetBrain and Maxtec announce strategic partnership.

NetBrain, which positions itself as a leading network automation platform leveraging AI-driven digital twin and no-code automation, has partnered with Maxtec QBS Software Africa, a QBS Technology Group company, to transform network operations across Africa.

Through this distribution partnership, Maxtec now empowers its partners and their customers with NetBrain’s Agentic NetOps platform, enabling IT teams to move beyond reactive troubleshooting to proactive, intelligent network management.

Recognised in Gartner research for its innovation in network operations, NetBrain helps IT teams see, understand and fix their networks in real-time. The platform automatically maps how everything is connected, detects issues as they happen and can even resolve problems without manual intervention, reducing downtime, speeding up troubleshooting and taking pressure off IT teams.

By integrating NetBrain’s platform with Maxtec’s localised implementation, training and support, enterprises and service providers can proactively assess networks, enforce compliance and optimise performance without increasing headcount. This is especially valuable in fast-growing markets where IT resources are limited and downtime is costly.

Sanjay Mithal, NetBrain Product Manager at Maxtec.

Sanjay Mithal, NetBrain Product Manager at Maxtec, said: "Our partnership with NetBrain empowers African organisations to modernise network operations with AI-driven automation. By combining NetBrain’s innovative platform with Maxtec’s customer-centric approach, we are helping teams prevent outages, streamline operations and deliver reliable network services at scale."

Mark West, Senior Channel Manager, NetBrain Technologies.

“Our partnership with Maxtec is about more than expanding reach – it’s about helping organisations across Africa build more resilient, future-ready network operations. Many businesses in the region are scaling rapidly while managing increasingly complex hybrid environments, often with lean IT teams. Together with Maxtec’s strong local expertise, we can support customers at every stage of their journey to Agentic NetOps – from gaining deeper visibility and standardising operations to enabling more proactive, autonomous network management. We see a significant opportunity to help partners and customers modernise with confidence and prepare for the next wave of AI-driven transformation,” said Mark West, Senior Channel Manager at NetBrain Technologies.