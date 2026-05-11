Maxtec QBS Software Africa announces strategic partnership with Fortra to strengthen data security across Africa

Maxtec QBS Software Africa and Fortra will showcase their combined cyber security capabilities at the ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg from 2-4 June.

Maxtec QBS Software Africa is proud to announce its new distribution partnership with Fortra, a global cyber security company delivering unified, AI-driven solutions that help organisations secure their data and reduce risk across complex environments.

This partnership brings Fortra’s comprehensive cyber security platform to businesses and public institutions across the SADC region, giving local partners access to advanced capabilities including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data loss prevention (DLP), brand protection, e-mail security and offensive security solutions.

A new approach to data security in a complex digital landscape

As organisations across Africa continue to adopt cloud, SaaS and hybrid infrastructures, the volume and complexity of data they manage has grown significantly. This shift has introduced new challenges around visibility, control and risk management.

The collaboration between Maxtec QBS Software Africa and Fortra marks an important step forward in addressing these challenges. By combining global innovation with local expertise, the partnership enables organisations to move away from fragmented security tools and towards a more unified, streamlined approach to protecting their data.

Visibility, control and protection with DSPM

At the core of Fortra’s platform is its data security posture management (DSPM) capability, which helps organisations understand where their sensitive data resides, how it is being used and who has access to it.

With DSPM, organisations can automatically discover and classify data across their environments, enforce protection policies and identify potential risks such as excessive permissions, misconfigurations or unauthorised access.

This level of visibility and control is critical in reducing exposure to data breaches, improving compliance and strengthening overall security posture – particularly in environments where data is distributed across multiple systems and users.

Local expertise meets global cyber security innovation

By partnering with Fortra, Maxtec QBS Software Africa is extending its portfolio with solutions trusted by leading organisations worldwide, while ensuring that customers in the region benefit from local support, implementation expertise and tailored security strategies.

Together, Maxtec QBS Software Africa and Fortra are enabling organisations to take a more proactive approach to cyber security – shifting from reactive protection to continuous visibility and risk management.

Leadership commentary

Faraz Siraj, Vice-President Global Channels & Alliances at Fortra, commented:

Faraz Siraj.

“Partnering with Maxtec QBS Software Africa marks an exciting step forward for Fortra as we continue to build meaningful momentum across the SADC region. Together, we’re strengthening our ability to help organisations safeguard their environments and confidently achieve stronger, smarter protection.”

Sanjay Mithal, Head of Strategic Vendor Alliances at Maxtec QBS Software Africa, commented:

Sanjay Mithal.

“Organisations today are managing data across more environments than ever before, and that creates significant challenges in maintaining visibility and control. Fortra’s platform brings these capabilities together in a way that simplifies security while strengthening protection. This partnership allows us to help our customers take a more proactive and unified approach to managing risk.”

See it in action

To support the launch of the partnership, Maxtec QBS Software Africa and Fortra will be hosting an upcoming webinar on 28 May, where attendees can explore Fortra’s platform in more detail, including its DSPM capabilities and how organisations can improve visibility, control and protection across their data environments.

Maxtec QBS Software Africa and Fortra will then be showcasing their combined cyber security capabilities at the ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg, taking place from 2-4 June, where attendees can engage directly with experts and explore how a unified approach to data security can strengthen visibility, control and risk management.

Ready to get started?

Book a personalised demo with Maxtec QBS Software Africa’s team to see how Fortra can help your organisation gain full visibility into your data, strengthen protection and reduce risk.