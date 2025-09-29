Maxtec strengthens Imperva offering with full Thales cyber security stack

As cyber threats grow more targeted and complex across southern Africa, particularly in sectors such as finance, healthcare and government, the demand for reliable, high-performance security solutions continues to rise. In response to this need, Maxtec (a QBS Technology Group company) is proud to announce its appointment as an official Thales distributor.

Maxtec has proudly distributed Imperva since 2023, and following its acquisition by Thales that same year, the partnership has now evolved to include the Thales Data Security portfolio. This marks a significant milestone in Maxtec's commitment to provide world-class data protection and encryption technologies.

Empowering security leaders

Security leaders across finance, healthcare and other compliance-heavy sectors face increasingly complex challenges. PCI DSS and POPIA are enforced alongside rising threats such as bad-bots, DDOS attacks, API exploitation, unstructured data exposure and AI-driven intrusions. That’s a lot to ingest, even for the most seasoned teams.

The integration of Imperva into Thales brings a unified portfolio that combines Imperva’s proven application and data security with Thales’ leadership in encryption, data discovery and classification, and key and secret management. For security leaders, this means fewer vendor gaps, stronger compliance alignment and access to scalable solutions.

Evolving threats demand integrated defences

AI-related risks and speed of adoption:

The rapid evolution of generative technologies is a growing concern for security leaders. The 2025 Thales Data Threat Report reveals that 69% of respondents see the fast-moving GenAI landscape as their top security challenge. Thales is tackling this head-on with intelligent threat detection, future-ready encryption and strong governance.

Bot and API attacks:

The 2025 Imperva Bad Bot Report reveals that malicious bots now account for 37% of global internet traffic, and automated traffic surpassed human traffic for the first time (over 51%), with 44% of advanced bot activity targeting APIs.

Data sovereignty and visibility:

Alarmingly, 24% of organisations lack confidence in identifying where their data resides.

Rising to the challenge

Maxtec and Thales' partners and their customers now benefit from:

AI-powered threat awareness – Leverage context-aware insights and real-time threat intelligence to detect and mitigate risks at an early stage.

– Leverage context-aware insights and real-time threat intelligence to detect and mitigate risks at an early stage. Application and API security – Combining Imperva’s proven ability to block bad-bots, stop DDOS attacks and safeguard applications with deeper threat insights from Thales’ analytics.

– Combining Imperva’s proven ability to block bad-bots, stop DDOS attacks and safeguard applications with deeper threat insights from Thales’ analytics. Data encryption and tokenisation – With Thales’ CipherTrust and Luna HSM, organisations can protect their encryption keys and prepare for future threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

– With Thales’ CipherTrust and Luna HSM, organisations can protect their encryption keys and prepare for future threats, including those posed by quantum computing. Data discovery and monitoring – Find, classify and protect sensitive data, while keeping track of who’s accessing what.

To support its partners on this journey, Maxtec, in collaboration with Thales, offers expert pre-sales consulting to guide informed decision-making, as well as seamless deployment and integration support. Their joint commitment extends beyond initial engagement, with ongoing collaboration aimed at building long-term, trusted partnerships focused on delivering lasting value.

Praven Pillay, MD at Maxtec.

"I am genuinely excited by what this means for our Imperva offering," says Praven Pillay, MD at Maxtec. "Adding Thales’ encryption, identity and AI threat intelligence capabilities transforms the portfolio. For South African and SADC customers, this isn’t just an upgrade – it’s the kind of cohesive cyber security that is needed to stay ahead.”

“The expanded portfolio from Maxtec reflects our shared goal of providing the channel with the tools and expertise needed to tackle real-world security challenges," says Florian Malecki, VP Channel Sales EMEA, Thales Cybersecurity Products. “Together, we enable our partners in the region to achieve greater value and impact and to pursue a more cohesive and proactive security strategy."

Florian Malecki, VP Channel Sales EMEA, Thales Cybersecurity Products.

See it in action

Security is no longer about point solutions, it’s about integrated ecosystems that adapt and scale. Contact Maxtec today to book a live demo of its enhanced Thales stack. Discover how a single platform can tackle bots, APIs, data and AI threats, all aligned to meet compliance and resilience objectives.