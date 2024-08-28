MCi celebrates 29 years of excellence

Aliki Droussiotis, Director at MCi.

MCi, which positions itself as a leading boutique technology partner renowned for delivering world-class software solutions, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 29th anniversary. Over nearly three decades, MCi has been at the forefront of providing software solutions to medium and large-sized organisations across South Africa, Middle East Africa and the United Kingdom.

Founded with a vision to transform business processes through innovative technology, MCi has consistently provided cutting-edge solutions, including e-recruitment, ERP (enterprise resource planning), data analytics, trading and portfolio management systems, that enhance operational efficiencies and enable digital transformation. As a privately owned and level one B-BEEE accredited supplier, MCi takes pride in its commitment to excellence and inclusivity in the tech industry.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Aliki Droussiotis, Director at MCi, stated: "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. We are proud of the impact we have made in helping businesses automate and innovate, and we look forward to continuing to lead in the digital automation space."

Throughout its history, MCi has maintained a strong focus on client satisfaction and remains committed to its mission of providing exceptional technology solutions and fostering long-term partnerships with clients. The company’s ability to tailor solutions has empowered businesses across various sectors to streamline operations and achieve sustainable growth. Looking ahead, MCi aims to expand its reach and continue delivering transformative digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

For more information about MCi and its solutions, please visit www.mci.co.za or e-mail info@mci.co.za.