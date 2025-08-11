MCi Consultants celebrates 30 years of innovation, excellence in digital transformation

Aliki Droussiotis, Director at MCi.

MCi Consultants, which positions itself as a leading South African provider of world-class software solutions and digital transformation services, proudly announces its 30th anniversary.

Founded with a vision to transform business processes through innovative technology, MCi has grown from a small, forward-thinking software firm into a trusted technology partner for medium and large-sized organisations across South Africa, Africa and abroad.

Over the past three decades, the company has remained committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective and scalable solutions that drive efficiencies, optimise operations and empower businesses in the digital age.

“Reaching our 30-year milestone is a proud moment for everyone at MCi,” said Aliki Droussiotis, Director of MCi Consultants. “Our journey has been defined by continuous innovation, a deep commitment to client success and a company culture grounded in integrity, service excellence and strong relationships. We are grateful to our team members, clients and partners for making this achievement possible.”

From pioneering business performance management solutions utilising the IBM Planning Analytics and Power BI platforms and automating back-office functions with Sage 300 ERP, to launching innovative platforms such as NetCIS, MCi’s Online Platform for wealth and investment managers, TradeCIS, MCi’s trading platform and Direct Hire, MCi’s e-recruitment platform, MCi has remained a leader in driving digital automation.

Looking ahead

MCi remains focused on leveraging emerging technologies to deliver even greater value. With a renewed commitment to innovation, cloud services and AI-driven automation, the company is poised to lead clients confidently into the future of work.

For media enquiries, interviews or more information on MCi’s 30th anniversary initiatives, please contact Aliki Droussiotis.