MCi expands its professional services portfolio with Information Security and Compliance Services

Aliki Droussiotis, Director at MCi.

MCi has announced the launch of its Information Security and Compliance Services, expanding its professional services portfolio to help organisations strengthen governance, manage regulatory obligations and build sustainable compliance practices.

As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, information security and regulatory compliance have become essential components of effective business governance. Organisations are expected to demonstrate responsible management of information assets while complying with an increasing number of legislative and industry requirements. For many organisations, achieving this without dedicated internal compliance resources presents a significant challenge.

Understanding which regulations apply to an organisation, interpreting control requirements, developing appropriate policies and procedures and implementing operational procedures and employee awareness programmes, requires specialist knowledge and ongoing commitment. Without the right guidance, compliance initiatives can become time-consuming, costly and difficult to maintain.

MCi's Information Security and Compliance Services are designed to simplify what can often seem like an overwhelming process by helping organisations identify compliance gaps, assess operational risks, develop fit-for-purpose governance frameworks and implement practical controls that integrate into everyday business operations.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, MCi works closely with organisations to understand their business, identify areas of risk and implement governance practices that are practical, sustainable and appropriate for their environment.

MCi’s service offering includes:

POPIA readiness assessments.

Compliance assessments and gap analyses.

Policy development and documentation.

Information governance framework development.

Staff awareness and compliance training.

Whether an organisation is beginning its compliance journey, preparing for an external audit or strengthening existing governance practices, MCi provides the expertise and practical guidance needed to develop a clear roadmap towards improved compliance maturity.

For more than 30 years, MCi has helped organisations improve business processes, implement enterprise software, strengthen governance and deliver digital transformation initiatives. The introduction of Information Security and Compliance Services extends this expertise into an area of growing strategic importance for businesses.

"As compliance requirements continue to evolve, organisations need practical guidance that helps them manage risk while remaining focused on their business," says Aliki Droussiotis, Director at MCi. "Our Information Security and Compliance Services are designed to simplify what can often be a complex process, providing organisations with the knowledge, frameworks and support needed to build a strong foundation for good governance."

Organisations interested in understanding their current compliance maturity or discussing their governance and information security requirements are encouraged to contact MCi to arrange an initial consultation.