MCi welcomes new clients to its Direct Hire recruitment software platform

Direct Hire simplifies the hiring process.

MCi is pleased to announce the expansion of its client base with the addition of several prominent organisations to its innovative e-recruitment software platform, Direct Hire. The new clients include African Parks, Avbob, Montego, Safair, Econofoods, Adcock Ingram and Hulamin, among others.

The growing success and widespread adoption of Direct Hire highlights its transformative impact on the hiring processes of businesses across various industries. Direct Hire is a world-class recruitment platform that equips companies with intelligent tools and comprehensive functionalities, simplifying and digitising their hiring processes.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a diverse group of organisations and welcome them to the Direct Hire family," said Rhett Davies, Business Partner at MCi. "Our commitment is to provide cutting-edge recruitment solutions that not only simplify the hiring process, but also enhance the strategic capabilities of our clients. By integrating advanced technology with user-centric design, Direct Hire empowers businesses to achieve their recruitment goals with greater efficiency and effectiveness. We look forward to supporting our new clients in navigating the ever-changing landscape of talent acquisition."

Direct Hire sets itself apart in the competitive e-recruitment software market with its user-friendly interface, intuitive applicant tracking system, customisable workflows and insightful reporting. These features enable businesses to streamline their recruitment efforts, save time, reduce costs and enhance the candidate experience.

"As we expand our client base, we remain committed to delivering exceptional customer service and support to ensure our clients' success. With Direct Hire, businesses benefit from seamless onboarding, comprehensive training resources and ongoing assistance from our team of experienced professionals."

For more information about Direct Hire and how it can transform your recruitment process, please contact the Direct Hire Sales Team at MCi on (011) 454 3420 or via e-mail at sales@mcidirecthire.com.