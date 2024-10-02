MCK Special School and iSchoolAfrica use tech to drive inclusive education

Two South African educational institutions that cater to learners with special needs have collaborated to help hearing-impaired students develop digital literacy.

MCK Special School in Lenasia, Johannesburg, has partnered with iSchoolAfrica's Disability and Inclusion Programme to equip learners with iPads and other digital tools.

The iPads are preloaded with interactive learning apps such as GeoGebra for mathematics and Dexteria for fine motor skills development.

These tools help deaf learners enhance their understanding of complex subjects while improving their problem-solving abilities. The iPads also allow teachers to record lessons in sign language, which students can replay at their own pace, improving comprehension and communication.

The use of iPads extends beyond typical classroom learning. One notable project showcased during a deaf awareness media event involved a student creating a VisualBook, combining images, videos, text, and sign language into a multimedia story. This creative exercise underscores how digital literacy tools bridge communication gaps.

An essential component of the program is teacher training. iSchoolAfrica ensures that educators at MCK are well-versed in using the technology, enabling them to maximise the learning potential of their students.

By focusing on digital tools, the programme is not just teaching new skills—it’s creating a more inclusive classroom environment where deaf students are empowered to learn on par with their hearing peers.

Beyond the school walls, iSchoolAfrica’s efforts aim to address systemic issues within South Africa’s education system. By integrating technology and offering inclusive tools, the programme helps bridge the gap between disabled and non-disabled learners, fostering an environment of equality and access for all.

Coding and app development

One of the most forward-thinking aspects of the initiative is its focus on coding and app development. Deaf students at MCK are learning Swift programming, a skillset that not only enhances their technical capabilities but also opens doors to future employment.

Michelle Lissoos, director of iSchoolAfrica, emphasised the importance of their programme, stating, “With only 1% of people with disabilities employed in South Africa, this initiative creates essential opportunities for careers in tech.”

According to MCK Special School and iSchoolAfrica, there are success stories that demonstrate that the initiative is working –such as hearing-impaired youth who are employed as iOS developers and facilitators, demonstrating the tangible impact of iSchoolAfrica's Disability and Inclusion Programme.

The partnership between MCK Special School and iSchoolAfrica serves as a blueprint for how technology can reshape education for hearing-impaired learners.