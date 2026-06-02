MDS strengthens KZN footprint with Ricoh partner-led model

Managing Director David Minnaar, MDS Strategic Office Solutions.

MDS Strategic Office Solutions, a KwaZulu-Natal-based provider of print, scanning and managed office solutions, is strengthening its position in the regional market following the acquisition by MDS of Ricoh South Africa’s KZN business operations. The move brings together two very well-established operations in the province and supports the company’s next phase of growth.

Led by Managing Director David Minnaar, MDS Strategic Office Solutions operates exclusively with Ricoh hardware and software solutions and serves customers across a broad provincial footprint, from Richards Bay in the north to Port Shepstone on the South Coast, and inland through Pietermaritzburg and into the Drakensberg. The business employs 37 staff in the region and focuses on customers with significant print and document management requirements.

Minnaar says the company’s strength lies in its service culture, operational depth and long-term customer relationships. “We are very focused on doing things professionally and consistently,” he says. “Customers want dependable service, clear processes and a partner they can trust.

“It allows for one channel to serve the market more efficiently, rather than two channels doing the same thing in the same environment,” he says. “For us, it creates one voice in the region and a cleaner operating model.”

According to Minnaar, the change is mainly operational, with all staff having retained their employment rather than being disruptive for customers. The main benefit is a more focused structure, with stronger alignment between service delivery, territory management and growth strategy.

For the business, the immediate priorities are growth and retention. As MDS Strategic Office Solutions brings together customers from both legacy MDS and Ricoh KZN operations, it is focused on expanding its footprint while ensuring continuity and confidence across the combined client base.

Education remains one of the clearest growth opportunities. The company already has a strong presence in schools and sees further potential as more private tertiary institutions and university-type campuses emerge in KwaZulu-Natal. “With the growing focus on information security and compliance, customers increasingly want visibility over what is being printed and scanned, and by whom,” he says.

That demand reflects a broader need for tighter control over document workflows in sectors handling sensitive information and in compliance with POPIA.

At the same time, Minnaar does not believe the market is moving rapidly away from paper-based processes. While digital transformation continues, he says print and print security remains central to many workplaces.

“Printing still has a place,” he says. “We are not seeing a major swing away from print. What we are seeing is a greater need for secure, managed and well-supported print environments.”

Minnaar describes his leadership style as hands-on and closely involved across the business, from hardware and consumables to technical support and operations. Asked what MDS Strategic Office Solutions is best known for, his answer is direct: “Our service delivery, honesty and integrity.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen its presence in the sectors where it already has traction while continuing to build its standing in KwaZulu-Natal’s office technology market. Following the integration of two already significant operations in the province, MDS Strategic Office Solutions believes it has the scale, focus and service depth to continue to compete strongly in the region.