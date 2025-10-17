MEA readies to tap 5G network maturity

There is an increase in focus on 5G connectivity within the MEA region, with subscriptions expected to increase sharply by 2030, according to Nokia research.

Research by Nokia affirms an accelerating shift within the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region towards 5G connectivity, with 5G subscriptions expected to reach 605 million by 2030, representing 25% of total mobile connections and 53% of total mobile data traffic.

This is according to the latest edition of Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index Report 2025, an in-depth analysis of MEA’s evolving mobile broadband ecosystem, which also highlights the transformative impact of 5G investments in driving digital innovation and supporting economic growth.

According to the study, by 2030, 82% of connections will be on 4G/5G networks, reflecting the shift towards data-centric usage and smartphones becoming more accessible.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council, 91% of subscriptions are expected to be on 5G, the highest in MEA.

Nokia adds that 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is experiencing rapid growth, with its market share projected to surge from 15% in 2023 to 35% by 2030, signalling a significant industry shift towards advanced fixed wireless solutions.

See also South Africa’s 5G market enters dynamic growth phase

This momentum is largely driven by the increasing maturity of 5G networks across the MEA region, which are providing the necessary infrastructure for high-speed broadband delivery without the need for traditional wired connections.

Nokia says the adoption of 5G FWA offers advantages such as faster deployment and often lower infrastructure costs compared to fibre, making it an increasingly attractive and viable option for expanding internet access and enhancing connectivity in the region.

Mikko Lavanti, senior VP of Mobile Networks, MEA at Nokia, says: “Significant investments in 5G technology are being made by operators in the MEA region, which will serve as the engine to enable IOT, smart cities and enterprise solutions. These advancements are expected to drive transformative use cases such as autonomous transportation, smart agriculture and advanced healthcare services powered by real-time data analytics. Additionally, the integration of 5G with edge computing and AI will unlock new opportunities for industries to optimise operations, enhance productivity and deliver innovative customer experiences.”

RAN innovation

Meanwhile, Nokia also announced it has maintained its role as Vodafone’s strategic partner in Europe and Africa as part of Vodafone’s five-year radio access network (RAN) investment programme.

According to a statement released by Nokia, the deal follows its recent RAN agreement with VodafoneThree, part of what is described as the largest privately funded telecommunications infrastructure project in Europe.

The move supports Vodafone’s ambitions to deliver next-generation connectivity across Europe and Africa.

Under the extended deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale RAN portfolio, including Massive MIMO radios, baseband and remote radio head solutions powered by Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

This includes the first deployment of a 5G Dual-Band Massive MIMO Radio in Africa.

Nokia will also deploy MantaRay NM, an AI-powered intelligent network management system offering a consolidated network view for optimal monitoring and management.

Nokia continues to partner with Vodacom Group and Safaricom Group in markets including Ethiopia, Kenya and SA.

Mark Atkinson, head of RAN at Nokia, said: “Today’s networks need new levels of performance, trust and resilience. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Vodafone, Vodacom and its affiliates to build future-proof 5G standalone networks across Europe and Africa. This agreement underscores the strength of our industry-leading connectivity solutions, which help our customers respond to the future demands as the AI super cycle accelerates.”