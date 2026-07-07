Medi Diary launches in September: Patient-owned health record built for SA's NHI era

Every person should have a portable health record that belongs to the patient.

How does a diagnosis get missed in a country full of capable doctors? Rarely because of the illness. Almost always because of the record. A symptom is brushed aside, a result sits unread in another practice's system, a new doctor starts from a blank page – and somewhere in those gaps, studies suggest, as many as one in 20 patients meets a diagnostic error. The information existed all along. It simply never reached the person holding the stethoscope.

The easy culprit is paper. It is also the wrong one. Plenty of South African practices have gone digital and watched the fragmentation survive the upgrade, because a digital island is still an island. A record captured in one practice's software seldom reaches the next clinic, hospital or pharmacy – and the instant a patient crosses from private to public, the cracks open into canyons. Digitising a filing room changes nothing if the room still has no doors.

Medi Diary was built to hand patients the one thing the system tends to keep for itself: a record of their own. First set out publicly last year, it is now off the drawing board and into the world. Pilots are planned from mid-July, and from September, ordinary South Africans will carry their whole health history in a pocket and share it with any provider in seconds. The principle beneath it has not shifted an inch – a health record should answer to the patient, not to the building it happens to sit in.

Founder Janice Naidoo believes the timing is no accident. The National Health Insurance debate has been consumed by two questions – whether the country can afford it, and whether it is constitutional – while a third goes almost unmentioned: how a patient's record will actually follow them through whatever system emerges. Government has, in principle, already answered it, having said that every person should have a portable health record that belongs to the patient. The fate of the NHI Act itself now rests with the Constitutional Court, which reserved judgment in May 2026.

"Whether NHI proceeds as it stands, in an amended form, or the country keeps what it has, is a matter for the courts and for Parliament, and I offer no view on that," says Naidoo. "What I do believe is that a record which follows the patient makes care better under every one of those outcomes. It matters as much to a pensioner collecting chronic medication as it does to a specialist meeting someone for the very first time."

At launch, the experience is deliberately plain. Patients hold their history in one place and decide who sees it. Verified providers see it only once access is granted. Medication reminders nudge those juggling chronic conditions, and because the platform is offline-first, it keeps working through load-shedding and in places where the signal gives up. For pensioners and the unemployed, it is free. For medical schemes and health networks, the appeal is not one more system to run – it is a record that makes the chronic-care and continuity programmes they already offer work harder, with fewer duplicated tests and a fuller picture at every visit. Access stays with the patient, every view of a record is logged, information is encrypted and compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act is built in rather than bolted on. The cleverer features, the ones that weigh inherited risk across a family's history, arrive in stages and only under the appropriate regulatory review.

The pilots, planned from mid-July to the end of August, are open – and Medi Diary is inviting healthcare providers, medical schemes and community and faith-based health networks to step in, from busy urban rooms to rural clinics where connectivity is a luxury. The platform is then expected to reach patients more widely from September. Details on how patients and partner organisations can take part will follow.

Medi Diary remains in active development, protected under South African provisional patent no 2025/10081. "We are building this with partners, not alone, because a record that belongs to the patient only works if the people who care for them help shape it," says Naidoo. A record that follows the patient will not settle the arguments over NHI. But whatever system the country lands on, it is hard to picture one that works without it.