Media tour: PepsiCo SA showcases innovation, sustainability at Isando snacks plant

PepsiCo South Africa's innovative Isando plant showcased its snack production technology and sustainability initiatives.

In a bid to showcase its commitment to innovation, sustainability and quality, PepsiCo South Africa hosted a media tour at its Isando snacks manufacturing plant last week. The facility produces snack brands such as Simba, Lay’s, Doritos and NikNaks.

The tour showcased the plant's snack production capabilities, including the recently introduced PC-50 flex line, a R746 million investment. This technology is said to have an impressive resource efficiency, using 35% less water and high energy efficiency.

ITWeb spoke to Sheperd Chikarakara, snacks and fruit manufacturing director at PepsiCo, about artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and automation, among other things.

“We've successfully integrated human talent with technology, leveraging robots to not only manage processes but also provide valuable feedback. For instance, our optical sorting machines detect defects and enable us to work with our agricultural partners to source high-quality produce. This collaboration helps us minimise waste and optimise production,” he said.

“Our next step is to leverage AI into analytics to do predictive maintenance. By analysing machine performance data, the system can detect potential issues, such as excessive heat from a bearing, and recommend proactive replacements. Now it's probably time to do that because we have the infrastructure.”

To keep up with emerging technologies, Chikarakara also highlighted the use of electric vehicles for transportation to the warehouse, which he emphasised reduces environmental pollution.

Automation in the plant

During the tour, it was visible that most processes have been automated. However, according to Chikarakara, automation doesn't replace people; instead, it augments their roles. “We need skilled personnel to oversee automation, ensuring seamless operations,” he said.

PepsiCo prioritises employee development through various learning initiatives, such as e-learning and apprenticeships.

Empowering employees through learning and development

Chikarakara said the company prioritises employee development through various initiatives. One such initiative is through e-learning on the PEP U Degreed platform, which uses AI and machine learning to provide personalised learning resources.

“It is basically an online university – if you go there and search potato chips making, it will give you all the Pepsico fundamentals, from food safety to quality process technology. It is flexible – employees can learn at any time at their own comfort. After completing, they get recognised qualifications," he said. PepsiCo also offers formal technical training programmes, including apprenticeships.

Green tech in action

One of the highlights of the tour was the plant's anaerobic digester, a project launched in November 2024 in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry. This innovative technology, according to Chikarakara, converts organic waste into methane gas, which is then used to generate electricity. The digester produces 30% of the site's total energy requirements, reducing the plant's environmental impact and reliance on Eskom electricity.