One platform for airtime, electricity and vouchers. (Image source: 123RF)

Freepaid helps South African businesses issue universal airtime vouchers and sell prepaid electricity, mobile top-ups and digital gift vouchers through their own apps and checkouts.

If you’re rewarding 500 survey participants with R30 in airtime, AllNet lets you buy the vouchers before you know which networks they use. If you’re adding prepaid electricity to a retail checkout, SIMcloud lets your software check the meter, submit the purchase and return the token when the order succeeds. Both products offer APIs, and SIMcloud also connects to AI assistants.

AllNet and SIMcloud are free to register for, with no monthly subscription or API integration fee. You pay for what you order, with transaction or delivery charges where applicable.

AllNet universal airtime vouchers for business rewards

An AllNet voucher is a single-use, 16-digit PIN for prepaid airtime. Recipients redeem it online or by USSD on Vodacom, MTN, Telkom or CellC. You can order a batch in the portal, download the PINs for your team to distribute or use AllNet’s optional SMS delivery.

With the AllNet Voucher API, a loyalty platform can order PINs from its own software and send each one through the channel it already uses. The API lets the platform retrieve past orders, check whether a PIN was redeemed and see which vouchers are still unused.

SIMcloud: Airtime, electricity and VAS in one platform

SIMcloud gives businesses one account and wallet for airtime, mobile data, prepaid electricity, digital vouchers and bulk SMS. An operations team can upload a CSV to send airtime or data in bulk and check each recharge result. A property manager can buy electricity for a list of supported meters in one batch or schedule repeat purchases.

The SIMcloud REST API lets retailers, resellers and fintechs offer these products through their own software. A checkout can show that an electricity order is pending and deliver the token once it’s ready. The same checkout can use the value-added services (VAS) catalogue to offer supported digital gift vouchers.

SIMcloud connects to AI assistants

With SIMcloud’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a finance team can ask a compatible AI assistant to show last week’s electricity orders and their status. The read-only reporting connection can access the account’s wallet balance, transaction history and existing order status.

Businesses can grant transaction access separately. With that permission, an assistant can send SMS, recharge a number, buy prepaid electricity or order a supported digital voucher. Purchases draw from the business’s SIMcloud wallet.

The South African company behind both products

Freepaid was founded in 2003 to give people a way to buy airtime directly from their phones. Its first service went live in 2004. Today, the Bellville-based company builds and runs the software behind AllNet and SIMcloud, and develops prepaid systems for other South African businesses. That work includes a mobile recharge system it built for Mr Price Group.

To discuss a rewards campaign, a bulk purchase or a prepaid integration, call Freepaid’s new-business team on (074) 707 7000. Tell us which products you need, where they’ll be used and the volumes you expect.