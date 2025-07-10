Meet the women driving First Distribution's Microsoft division.

In a world of constant change, partners have to adapt quickly, making significant investments in billing and provisioning infrastructure, support practices, service offerings, training, sales and marketing operations.

At the heart of this evolution is First Distribution's women-led Microsoft team, dedicated to ensuring that customers receive best-in class service and support.

Whether they are empowering partners through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) programme, or helping them innovate with Microsoft Modern Work & Security products, Microsoft Azure services or the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Power Platform, these women are making a big impact in helping customers and partners grow.

Importantly, the team at First Distribution doesn't simply sell Microsoft products: they work hands-on with the diverse and evolving portfolio, including innovations like Copilot. So they are well-positioned to understand exactly how users could engage with the solutions.

Charmaine Peens, Microsoft Brand Manager at First Distribution

Charmaine Peens leads the Microsoft team at First Distribution, bringing with her nine years of experience at the company and over a year in this leadership role.

“My role is both strategic and operational, encompassing a wide range of responsibilities that position us as a key driver of Microsoft’s success across the African partner ecosystem,” she says.

Peens oversees the strategic ownership of the Microsoft portfolio, manages revenue and growth metrics, drives partner enablement and ecosystem expansion, aligns go-to-market strategies, supports operational and sales execution and leads her internal team with passion.

“I am loving the role,” she enthuses. “The team is great; they are all highly skilled with a vast array of experience.”

Their success is evident: First Distribution has enjoyed substantial growth in Microsoft subscriptions over the past six months and is firmly on track to exceed its annual goals. Azure uptake alone has increased by 35% year on year.

“We’re consistently helping partners on their Azure journey,” Peens explains. “We offer free assessments, partner-earned credits and tools to alleviate the overhead. This all makes us more competitive.”

How Copilot helps

“We don’t believe you can effectively sell what you don’t use,” says Peens – and she uses Copilot extensively.

The AI assistant helps her manage e-mails, automate follow-ups, recap meetings and create presentations. It even assists with scheduling, task management and intelligent search.

In Excel, Copilot simplifies data analysis, highlights trends and generates charts with ease. “It enables me to track KPIs such as licence sales, campaign ROI and partner metrics more quickly and efficiently than before,” she says.

Kejendree Pillay, Microsoft Portfolio Manager at First Distribution

Kejendree Pillay drives growth across Microsoft Modern Work, Security and AI-powered solutions like Microsoft 365 Copilot.

“My role bridges commercial strategy and partner enablement,” she explains. “I make sure our ecosystem is equipped to deliver value through licensing optimisation, solution positioning and operational excellence.”

She helps partners launch campaigns and provides access to enablement content that drives adoption.

“We tailor Microsoft’s resources to local markets, making them actionable and easier to sell,” she says. Her support spans pricing, licensing and escalations, with a focus on long-term customer success.

Pillay notes that First Distribution excels by going beyond product delivery. “We help partners define use cases and build roadmaps – especially for Copilot. Our approach is consultative, not transactional.”

Copilot as an enabler

Pillay views Copilot as a powerful driver of transformation. “I believe in experiencing the tech to understand its full potential,” she explains.

She actively pilots licences, delivers training and supports Copilot integration. Whether managing presentations or running webinars, Copilot surfaces relevant insights faster than traditional search.

"Copilot enables me to prioritise tasks, draft responses efficiently and stay informed by summarising meetings I’m unable to attend,” she adds. “It’s a significant time-saver that allows me to focus on delivering greater value.”

Cherish Croucamp, Credit and Partner Support Manager at First Distribution

Cherish Croucamp leads the Partner Support and Webstore team and relies on structure, agility and quick decision-making – areas where Microsoft Copilot delivers real support.

“Copilot is my indispensable assistant,” she says. “It summarises long threads, clarifies action items and helps me stay focused.”

She also values Copilot’s tone insights for e-mail communication and its ability to take notes during meetings. Within JIRA, Copilot helps her quickly catch up on ticket histories.

“Excel guidance is another game-changer,” she adds. “It transforms how I manage data. Copilot helps me lead with clarity – even on the most chaotic days.

Lucia Jardine, Group Credit and Accounts Receivable Manager at First Distribution

Lucia Jardine ensures smooth credit and receivables operations. She supports partners by facilitating credit, bridging finance and debtor insurance.

Initially hesitant about Copilot, Jardine now relies on it to simplify e-mails, draft policies, write letters and streamline processes.

“Copilot has helped me restructure my workday and boosted my efficiency,” she says.

She uses it to write documentation, optimise Excel formulas and perform quick data analysis. “It’s freed up my time for more valuable tasks,” she explains. “I’m genuinely excited about what else it can help me with.”

Roxanne Kelway, Marketing Operations Manager at First Distribution

Roxanne Kelway plays a pivotal role in Microsoft marketing at First Distribution – driving brand awareness, campaign execution and partner engagement.

With over five years working with First Distribution, she steers all facets of the marketing engine – leading a dynamic team of designers, digital experts and co-ordinators.

Beyond execution, Kelway empowers partners – especially those without internal marketing capacity – with go-to-market strategies, content support and thought leadership.

She sees Copilot as a game-changer in marketing. “It enhances our workflows without compromising creativity,” she notes.

Having worked closely on Copilot’s roll-out in South Africa, Kelway has seen how it’s reshaping the partner ecosystem and transforming day-to-day operations.

“Being part of the Copilot movement from the start and seeing its real impact on how our partners work and grow has been an incredible experience,” she says.