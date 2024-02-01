Melon Mobile signs data analytics deal with SourseAI

Melon Mobile is looking to develop “future-forward” mobile solutions for the South African market.

Fledgling local mobile virtual network operator Melon Mobile has signed a partnership deal with global decision intelligence firm, Australia-based SourseAI, to enhance its ability to create solutions for consumers and businesses.

According to a statement, the collaboration is set to provide insights to help the mobile operator gain better understanding of customer behaviour by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The partnership is aimed at creating cost-effective mobile solutions andboosting customer acquisition and retention.

Melon Mobile says it will use SourseAI's AI knowhow to scrutinise extensive data sets, to make data-led decisions that provide a complete understanding of the overall business. These insights are crucial in crafting future-forward mobile solutions for the South African market, it notes.

Melon Mobile, which piggybacks on MTN’s network, was launched in the South African market in April 2023.

Calvin Collet, CEO of Melon Mobile, comments: “Melon Mobile is continuously looking for new ways to disrupt the status quo, whether it’s through our app, our solutions and pricing, or by elevating customers’ individualised offerings.

“The Atlas [decision intelligence] platform, from SourseAI, gives us the tools to deeply understand our business and customers to proactively develop solutions that work for them, cementing our customer-first approach.”

SourseAI underpins AI-driven decision-making for 15 telecoms companies in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and now Africa regions, with an aggregate of 20 million mobile services analysed in real-time, adds the statement.

Tanya Hyams-Young, CEO of SourseAI, says: “The telco sector is fiercely competitive in every market. Traditional telcos face a real challenge to genuinely connect with their customers and understand their true value.

“They sit on mountains of data, but often struggle to make the most of it. Only AI and data science can help someone analyse and interpret all this data in real-time to provide tangible business insights with any degree of certainty.

“Many telcos can spend years building an AI and data science team before seeing tangible insights and results.”

Atlas by SourseAI can deliver results in weeks and does not require a dedicated in-house team, claims Hyams-Young.