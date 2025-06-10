Merging legacy and modernisation: Golden thread of super integration

Unlock enterprise innovation.

Modern enterprises reach for the opportunities of analytics, web services and artificial intelligence, and they have a wealth of trusted systems and data sources to leverage. Yet, bridging the gaps between is difficult because of divergent standards and technical debt.

Super integration platform as a service (super iPaaS) achieves enterprise modernisation goals effectively for robust performance and contained costs. Super iPaaS capabilities unify legacy and cutting-edge technologies by integrating mainframes, cloud-based SaaS applications and AI-driven platforms.

It creates the golden thread between these different priorities.

The power of super iPaaS

The IBM super iPaaS vision incorporates its acquisition of webMethods to deliver a unified control plane for hybrid multicloud environments, ensuring scalability, security and agility. Features like pre-built connectors, drag-and-drop workflow design and cloud-native deployment with webMethods.io let businesses streamline complex integrations and automate processes with minimal coding.

Enterprises can realise super iPaaS benefits by combining the capabilities of IBM webMethods and Software AG, led by integration expert mWtech. mWtech's collaboration with IBM and Software AG has delivered tangible results for clients across industries, including banks, logistics firms and governmental departments.

With new webMethods features and enhancements in the pipeline, businesses can expect even greater capabilities for overcoming data silos, leveraging AI and managing hybrid cloud environments.

webMethods: The new integration benchmark

webMethods is a robust integration platform that bridges legacy systems, cloud services and modern applications. It offers a suite of tools for application integration, API management and data orchestration:

Enhanced API management: Advanced API management tools to monitor and control data flows across hybrid environments, ensuring secure and efficient data exchange.

Advanced API management tools to monitor and control data flows across hybrid environments, ensuring secure and efficient data exchange. Streamlined data processing: Real-time data ingestion and processing, integrating seamlessly with IBM’s AI and data platforms like watsonx to deliver high-quality data for analytics and AI-driven insights.

Real-time data ingestion and processing, integrating seamlessly with IBM’s AI and data platforms like watsonx to deliver high-quality data for analytics and AI-driven insights. AI workflow orchestration: Intelligent automation of AI workflows, such as predictive maintenance for legacy systems, empowering businesses to pursue AI-driven innovation.

Intelligent automation of AI workflows, such as predictive maintenance for legacy systems, empowering businesses to pursue AI-driven innovation. Legacy solutions: webMethods ApplinX and EntireX modernise without abandoning mission-critical mainframe systems, enabling organisations to develop web interfaces and APIs for legacy applications, ensuring relevance in a cloud-first world.

Software AG, the previous developer of webMethods, remains a global integration powerhouse, with a strong presence in South Africa. It continues to innovate in the integration space, offering complementary solutions like Adabas and Natural for legacy system modernisation and ConnX for data virtualisation. These runtimes and tools create a cohesive ecosystem for enterprises transitioning to hybrid environments.

mWtech: Your trusted partner for integration excellence

mWtech leverages its IBM webMethods and Software AG expertise to deliver impactful solutions. The company helps businesses unlock the full potential of their integration strategies and be agile, competitive and future-proofed in an increasingly interconnected world.

mWtech services align closely with the latest developments in IBM webMethods and Software AG Adabas and Natural, offering end-to-end support for enterprises undergoing digital transformation:

webMethods installation and configuration: mWtech provides expert installation services for webMethods in both on-premises and cloud environments, such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. Its consultants ensure the platform is optimised for your specific IT infrastructure, with comprehensive training and post-deployment support.

mWtech provides expert installation services for webMethods in both on-premises and cloud environments, such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. Its consultants ensure the platform is optimised for your specific IT infrastructure, with comprehensive training and post-deployment support. Legacy system modernisation: Using webMethods, ApplinX and EntireX, mWtech helps businesses modernise legacy systems like Adabas and Natural, creating web endpoints and APIs to integrate with modern applications. This approach preserves valuable investments while enabling cloud migration at your own pace.

Using webMethods, ApplinX and EntireX, mWtech helps businesses modernise legacy systems like Adabas and Natural, creating web endpoints and APIs to integrate with modern applications. This approach preserves valuable investments while enabling cloud migration at your own pace. API management and automation: mWtech harnesses webMethods API management capabilities to help customers securely create, publish and monitor APIs. Its solutions reduce manual errors, improve data accuracy and enhance customer experiences through automated workflows.

mWtech harnesses webMethods API management capabilities to help customers securely create, publish and monitor APIs. Its solutions reduce manual errors, improve data accuracy and enhance customer experiences through automated workflows. Hybrid integration solutions: mWtech expertise in hybrid environments ensures seamless connectivity between on-premises systems and cloud services. mWtech uses webMethods.io and IBM DataPower appliance to deliver secure, scalable integrations that support digital transformation.

mWtech expertise in hybrid environments ensures seamless connectivity between on-premises systems and cloud services. mWtech uses webMethods.io and IBM DataPower appliance to deliver secure, scalable integrations that support digital transformation. Seven-step modernisation methodology: mWtech's structured approach to modernisation includes assessment, solution design, agile implementation and ongoing support. By integrating IBM WebSphere and webMethods, mWtech creates secure, scalable systems that balance legacy and modern technologies.

mWtech's commitment to quality is reflected in its client retention rate – mWtech has not lost a single customer since its inception. By combining technical expertise with a client-centric approach, mWtech delivers customised solutions that address unique business challenges, ensuring a smooth transition to modern, data-driven operations.

Unlock your enterprise's digital investments

mWtech invites enterprises to explore how IBM webMethods and Software AG solutions can reshape their integration and AI strategies.

Contact the company at mwtech@middlewaretechnologies.co.za or (+27) 11 869 5720 to set a free demo or proof of concept tailored to your needs.

Visit middlewaretechnologies.co.za to learn more about the company's services and how mWtech can accelerate your digital transformation journey.