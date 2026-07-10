Meta enters AI image generation race with Muse Image

Muse Image joins a growing field of AI image generation tools.

Meta has begun rolling out Muse Image, an AI image generation model integrated into Meta AI that allows users to create, edit and share AI-generated images across its platforms.

The launch comes as the generative AI market is projected to reach $394.66 billion in 2026, according to Statista, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 12.6% through 2032, leading to a market volume of $804.33 billion.

Adobe has reported that demand for AI-generated creative content continues to grow among both consumers and marketers as image and video generation become mainstream.

Muse Image is the first image generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs and is designed to work alongside the Meta AI assistant, according to the company.

The rollout introduces image generation and editing capabilities directly within Meta AI, enabling users to create images from text prompts, modify existing photos and share the results across Meta's apps.

The model also powers new creative tools on Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta says users can access more than 30 AI-powered effects for Instagram Stories, while image generation in WhatsApp chats with Meta AI is initially being introduced in a limited number of countries before expanding to additional markets.

Users can generate images using conversational prompts, including creating new scenes, removing unwanted objects from photos or producing graphics containing legible text, such as infographics or guides.

Meta has also added preset prompts designed to simplify image creation. These include options to restore old photographs, apply trending hairstyles or transform photos into styles such as clay animation or retro video game artwork.

The company is extending AI-generated content into shopping experiences. Users can upload a photo of a room and ask Meta AI to redesign the space using products sourced from the web or Facebook Marketplace.

Muse Image supports conversational editing, allowing users to refine images through follow-up prompts or by marking up specific areas of an image to indicate changes. The AI retains the context of the conversation, enabling multiple edits without restarting the generation process.

“You can also @-mention Instagram accounts in the Meta AI app to bring specific Instagram profiles right into your images,” Meta said. This enables the AI to incorporate publicly available images from those accounts into generated content. Users can disable this feature through a privacy setting.

Muse Image is available at no cost for standard use through Meta AI, with higher usage limits offered through Meta's subscription plans.

“Images are just the beginning. With Muse Video already in development, Meta is building entirely new ways for you to bring your ideas to life, getting one step closer to personal superintelligence,” the company said.

Muse Image joins a growing field of AI image generation tools, including OpenAI's GPT-4o image generation, Google's Imagen 4, Adobe Firefly, xAI's Grok Imagine and Midjourney.