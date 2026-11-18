Meta has partnered with South African regulators and fraud prevention organisations to strengthen efforts to fight financial scams.

Facebook parent company Meta has introduced an anti-scam awareness campaign and free digital literacy resources for South Africans as Black Friday and the festive season approach, amid growing concerns about online fraud .

The online campaign, launched to coincide with International Fraud Awareness Week (15 to 21 November), aims to help users identify fraudulent activity, avoid suspicious approaches and report scams through Meta’s platforms.

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, 85% of South Africans say they have encountered a scam.

The Meta campaign highlights common fraud tactics and demonstrates how users can use in-app controls to block and report suspicious accounts and messages.

Alongside the awareness campaign, Meta has introduced its My Digital World hub, offering free digital literacy resources for young people and adults across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The platform covers online safety, responsible digital citizenship and artificial intelligence (AI) literacy. Its AI resources aim to help users understand how AI tools operate, use them responsibly and recognise attempts to exploit the technology to deceive or manipulate people.

According to Meta, the growing sophistication of fraudulent schemes is adding to the challenge, with criminals increasingly using AI-generated content and convincing impersonations to target consumers.

Sylvia Musalagani, head of safety policy for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Meta, says addressing these threats requires a combination of technology, enforcement and public awareness.

“Protecting people from scams takes ongoing investment in technology, effective enforcement and cooperation across industries.

“At Meta, we continue to strengthen account security, improve how we detect scam activity and find new ways to prevent impersonation and the misuse of people’s images.

“Working with South African experts helps us understand local risks and where our efforts can connect. We also want people to have practical information they can use to recognise a suspicious approach and know what to do next,” she says.

Teaming up

The risks of online marketplace transactions extend beyond financial fraud. In a recent incident, three men aged 18 and 19 were arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a man who travelled from Springs to Winterveldt, north of Pretoria, to buy a car advertised for R20 000 on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim was allegedly attacked after arriving at the advertised location, with police arresting the suspects after he identified them during a follow-up visit to the scene. Two other alleged perpetrators fled, while police are investigating possible links to similar incidents in the area.

The Meta campaign forms part of broader engagement with South African institutions to strengthen the country's response to fraud.

Ahead of International Fraud Awareness Week, Meta partnered with the South African Fraud Prevention Service, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the National Gambling Board to convene a closed-door policy roundtable in Johannesburg.

The discussions examined the changing fraud landscape, consumer vulnerabilities and opportunities for greater cooperation between technology companies, regulators, financial institutions and fraud prevention organisations.

Meta says scams frequently cross multiple services, with criminals using one platform to advertise fraudulent offers, another to communicate with victims and financial institutions to receive payments. This makes collaboration between the different sectors important in identifying and responding to criminal networks.

Roy Retief, head of operations at the FSCA, says the financial consequences of scams extend beyond individual losses.

“Financial scams continue to pose a serious threat to South African consumers, often resulting in significant financial losses and undermining trust in the financial sector. Addressing this challenge requires more than individual vigilance; it calls for strong partnerships and a coordinated response across industries.

“Our collaboration with Meta and other stakeholders provides an important opportunity to strengthen consumer awareness, share insights and reinforce efforts to combat financial scams.

“By working together, we can better equip consumers to identify suspicious offers, verify financial service providers and make informed decisions that protect their money,” notes Retief.

Practical precaution

Meta's campaign encourages consumers to exercise caution when dealing with unexpected requests, particularly those involving money or personal information.

The company advises users to pause before responding to urgent requests, verify financial offers through official channels and avoid sharing passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs) or verification codes.

Consumers are also encouraged to report suspected scams on the platforms where they encounter them.

Those who have already transferred money after falling victim to a scam should contact their bank or payment provider immediately through its official communication channels.

Further guidance is available through Meta's Scam Protection Centre.