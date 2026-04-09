Meta Superintelligence Labs unleashes new AI model

The new model is part of a broader “Muse” series, with future iterations already in development.

Facebook parent company Meta has unveiled a new artificial intelligence ( AI ) model, Muse Spark, marking the first release from its newly-formed Meta Superintelligence Labs.

In a statement, the social media giant says Muse Spark will power the company’s Meta AI assistant across its standalone app and web platform, with an initial rollout starting in the US.

The launch comes as major technology companies race to build more capable AI assistants that combine reasoning, multimodal input and real-time context.

The model is designed to be smaller and faster than larger systems, but capable of handling more complex reasoning tasks in areas such as science, mathematics and health.

Meta says the model is part of a broader “Muse” series, with future iterations already in development. The company claims it rebuilt its AI infrastructure over the past nine months to accelerate development cycles.

Alongside the model, Meta has updated its AI assistant with new features aimed at handling more complex queries. These include the ability to switch between different response modes and deploy multiple “sub-agents” simultaneously to complete tasks.

The assistant also introduces expanded multimodal capabilities, allowing it to interpret images as well as text.

Users can, for example, upload photos for analysis or comparison, a feature Meta is positioning as useful for shopping, travel planning and general queries.

According to Meta, Muse Spark has been trained to respond to common health-related questions, with input from medical professionals. However, the company did not disclose the extent of safeguards or regulatory oversight tied to these features.

The model also supports visual coding, enabling users to generate simple applications, games and dashboards from prompts, reflecting a broader industry trend toward AI-assisted software creation.

The upgraded Meta AI experience is expected to expand beyond the app and website to other company platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as Meta’s AI-enabled glasses, says the company.

Meta also plans to offer limited API access to the model for selected partners, with potential open-source releases of future versions.