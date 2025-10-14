Meta unleashes AI power to boost SA’s creator economy

Meta's creator braai brought together South African creators to explore AI-driven tools and monetisation strategies.

Meta is leaning on artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the growth of South Africa’s creator economy.

This was revealed at its inaugural creator braai in Johannesburg last week. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads showcased its AI-driven tools and monetisation features designed to help local creators produce content faster, engage audiences more deeply, and turn their platforms into sustainable businesses.

The event brought together more than 200 creators for hands-on training, question and answer sessions, product demos and networking.

The company placed a strong emphasis on its latest AI tools designed to support creators in producing content more efficiently. This includes Instagram Edits, a new video editing app that allows creators to apply over 50 style presets, and Meta AI, which can generate captions, brainstorm ideas and streamline production workflows.

According to Moon Baz, director, global partnerships: Africa, Middle East and Turkey at Meta, the initiative is part of a broader strategy to turn creative pursuits into viable businesses.

“South African creators are among the most innovative and authentic storytellers on our platforms. The creator braai celebrates that creativity, while equipping our creators with the tools they need to turn their passion into sustainable livelihoods. From AI-powered editing in Instagram Edits to new monetisation opportunities on Facebook, we're committed to supporting the next generation of South African digital entrepreneurs.”

In a fireside chat titled “Level up your content with Meta AI,” Kezia Anim-Addo, communications director for Africa, Middle East and Turkey, demonstrated how creators can use AI to maintain authenticity while scaling their output.

Workshops also covered monetisation options such as in-stream ads, Facebook stars and subscriptions, as well as how to use Threads for community engagement and WhatsApp Channels to build direct audience connections.

The creator braai builds on Meta's creator initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa, including recent events in Nigeria and Ghana that have reached over 1 000 creators, providing education, tools and networking opportunities that help creators build sustainable businesses.

In South Africa, the company recently launched tools like Instagram teen accounts aimed at safer and more tailored experiences for young users.