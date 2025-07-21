Microsoft ends support for Windows 10: What it means for users and businesses

The implications for business.

Microsoft has announced it will end support for Windows 10 on 14 October 2025. This marks a significant milestone as users and businesses will need to transition to newer operating systems to maintain security and functionality. Let's dive deeper into what this end of support entails and the implications for businesses considering when to make the move.

What will no longer work?

After 14 October 2025, Microsoft will cease to provide several critical services for Windows 10:

Security updates : One of the most crucial aspects of end-of-support is the cessation of security updates. Without these updates, systems running Windows 10 will become increasingly vulnerable to viruses, malware and other security threats.

Technical support : Microsoft will no longer offer technical support for any issues related to Windows 10. This means that users will not be able to get help from Microsoft for troubleshooting or resolving problems.

Feature updates : There will be no new features or improvements added to Windows 10. This can lead to compatibility issues with newer software and hardware over time.

Microsoft 365 apps: Support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 will also end. While these apps will continue to function, they may experience performance and reliability issues without ongoing updates.

Implications for businesses

The end of support for Windows 10 has significant implications for businesses, both in terms of security and operational efficiency. Here’s a closer look at the potential impacts:

Moving earlier

Advantages:

Enhanced security : Upgrading to Windows 11 – Microsoft’s recommended and most secure operating system – ensures continued access to security updates, providing robust protection for sensitive business data.

Improved productivity : Newer operating systems come with enhanced features and better integration with modern hardware, which can boost productivity.

Compatibility: Early movers can ensure that their software and hardware are compatible with the latest technologies, avoiding potential disruptions.

Challenges:

Cost : Upgrading systems can be expensive, especially for large organisations with many devices.

Training: Employees may need training to adapt to the new OS, which can temporarily affect productivity.

Moving later

Advantages:

Cost management : Delaying the upgrade allows businesses to spread out the costs over a longer period.

Stability: Some businesses prefer to wait until a new OS has been thoroughly tested and any initial bugs have been resolved.

Challenges:

Security risks : Delaying the upgrade increases the risk of security breaches as Windows 10 becomes more vulnerable over time.

Support gaps : Without technical support, resolving issues can become more challenging and time-consuming.

Compatibility issues: As software and hardware evolve, older systems may face increasing compatibility problems, potentially disrupting business operations.

Technical angle: Migration strategies

A critical technical consideration for businesses is the strategy for migrating from Windows 10 to a newer operating system. Here are some key strategies:

Phased roll-out : Implementing a phased roll-out allows businesses to upgrade systems in stages, minimising disruption and allowing for troubleshooting at each phase.

Virtualisation : Using virtualisation technologies can help run legacy applications on newer operating systems, easing the transition.

Cloud integration: Leveraging cloud services can provide additional flexibility and scalability during the migration process, ensuring that data and applications remain accessible.

User scenario: John's IT dilemma

John, the IT manager at a manufacturing company based in Ekurhuleni, is grappling with a tough decision as Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 in 2025. His company runs a combination of older, custom-built ERP software and newer cloud-based apps – making the move to a new operating system anything but straightforward.

Security concerns: John knows South African businesses are frequent targets for cyber crime – ransomware and phishing scams are on the rise. Without regular Windows 10 security updates, their systems could be easy pickings. He’s pushing for a migration to Windows 11 to keep the company’s network protected, especially with POPIA compliance in mind.

Limited local support: With Microsoft winding down official support, John knows they can’t afford to be calling overseas or waiting for community forums to solve problems. He’s arranging training for his small IT team so they can handle Windows 11 issues in-house, reducing dependency on external consultants, which aren’t always affordable or available at short notice.

Compatibility and features: Some of their industry-specific software hasn’t been updated in years, and John worries it might not play nicely with newer tools. But sticking with Windows 10 could hold them back – especially as clients and suppliers move forward. Upgrading now gives them time to test and adjust before it becomes a crisis.

Microsoft 365 apps: The team depends on Microsoft 365 for everything – from Outlook and Excel to Teams calls with suppliers in Durban and clients in Cape Town. While these apps will technically still run on Windows 10, John’s already seeing sluggish performance and odd glitches. Upgrading to Windows 11 ensures smoother workflows and fewer disruptions.

In conclusion, the end of support for Windows 10 is a critical juncture for users and businesses alike. While the transition to a new operating system involves costs and adjustments, the benefits of enhanced security, improved productivity and better compatibility make it a necessary step. Businesses must weigh the pros and cons of moving earlier versus later and plan accordingly to ensure a smooth transition.