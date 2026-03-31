Microsoft revamps Copilot in workplace AI push

Microsoft is integrating technology linked to Claude – an AI model developed by Anthropic – into Copilot.

Microsoft has rolled out a new set of features for its Microsoft 365 Copilot platform, including tools for complex, multi-step work and deeper research tasks, as competition in workplace artificial intelligence ( AI ) intensifies.

The update introduces Copilot Cowork, a capability aimed at handling long-running tasks across Microsoft 365 applications.

The feature is being made available through the company’s Frontier programme, which typically gives early access to experimental tools.

Microsoft is also integrating technology linked to Claude – an AI model developed by Anthropic –into Copilot, signalling a broader shift toward using multiple AI systems within a single product rather than relying on a single model.

Jared Spataro, chief marketing officer for AI at Work at Microsoft, says the company is positioning Copilot as a system embedded directly into workplace software , rather than a standalone tool.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot is your AI for work,” he says, adding that it draws on multiple AI models and is integrated into existing workflows.

Alongside this, Microsoft has upgraded its Researcher feature, which is designed to analyse information from multiple sources and generate structured reports.

A new “Critique” function separates the drafting and review process between different AI models – one generates an initial response, while another evaluates and refines it.

The company says this approach improves output quality, with Researcher showing gains on its internal benchmark for accuracy, completeness and objectivity.

Another addition, called Model Council, allows users to compare outputs from different AI models side-by-side, highlighting differences in responses and reasoning.

The updates form part of what Microsoft calls “Wave 3” of Copilot, as it pushes to embed generative AI deeper into enterprise software. The move reflects a wider industry trend towards combining models from multiple providers, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to improve performance and reliability.