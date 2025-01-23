Microsoft SA rolls out AI upskilling initiative

Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa.

Microsoft South Africa has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) skilling initiative for SA.

The Microsoft AI skilling initiative is a programme that aims to empower one million South Africans with growing in-demand digital skills by 2026, says the software giant.

In addition, Microsoft has also introduced a free to learn AI Skills Navigator portal where people can take an assessment to guide them on their AI knowledge journey.

According to a statement, the Microsoft AI skilling initiative training programme provides insight into the strategic aspects of AI and empowers leaders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the rapidly advancing AI landscape, unlock its potential, and drive their organisations towards unprecedented success.

“Harnessing the transformative power of AI is no longer a futuristic vision, but a tangible reality for organisations seeking to achieve exponential growth and optimisation,” says Lillian Barnard, president for Microsoft Africa.

“We have set an ambitious target to deliver future ready skills to four million African youth for digital, cyber and AI technologies. Through this initiative, we believe we will make significant strides toward reaching this goal. By providing skilling opportunities and access to industry recognised certifications, our youth will be well positioned to compete on the global stage.”

In Africa and SA, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 underscores a critical skills gap, with more than 60% of companies identifying it as a key barrier to business transformation by 2030. The report emphasises the urgent need for upskilling and reskilling to meet the demands of emerging roles in technology, AI and green industries.

The initiative will empower South Africans by equipping them with comprehensive training in AI and machine learning, says Microsoft SA.

The programme targets a broad audience, and in SA will prioritise all sectors, from companies to government and youth, ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital economy. The content is designed to educate individuals on the fundamentals of AI, empowering them to integrate this powerful technology into their everyday lives.

“The launch of this AI skilling initiative for South Africa is not just about individual advancement, but more importantly about uplifting entire communities. We believe that by democratising access to AI education we are creating a more equitable digital future for all,” says Barnard.

The AI Skills Navigator portal aligned to the training initiative is designed to help individuals and organisations build AI skills currently in demand and for the future and offers a variety of learning paths tailored to different roles, expertise levels, and learning goals.

“The programme is not just about employment but fostering a culture of innovation. Digital skills are the foundation of modern innovation and through this initiative, we want to ensure that South Africans are at the forefront of technological advancement,” adds Barnard.