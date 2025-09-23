Microsoft tiered EA/MPSA pricing ends – explore the CSP advantage

Standardised pricing will replace Microsoft’s long-standing tiered discount model – prompting many organisations to review the CSP programme for its cost savings, licensing flexibility, and simplified management.

Microsoft tiered EA/MPSA pricing ends

Microsoft will remove tiered discounts for Online Services under Enterprise Agreement (EA) and Microsoft Products and Services Agreement (MPSA) from 1 November 2025.

All customers will pay a single standardised rate – the former Level A – now aligned with Microsoft.com’s public list price.

For organisations currently on higher discount tiers, this could mean higher costs – making now the right time to explore more flexible, cost-effective alternatives such as the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) model.

What is changing

From November 2025, EA and MPSA Online Services pricing will move to a single, standard rate for all customers, ending Levels A–D tiered pricing.

The change takes effect at your next renewal or when adding new online dervices not on your current price sheet.

While Microsoft cites simplicity and transparency, it will remove significant discounts for many – prompting organisations to compare EA/MPSA renewal costs against CSP’s more flexible model.

Who is affected

Organisations most impacted will be:

EA/MPSA customers on discounted Levels B, C, or D.

Businesses with renewals due on or after 1 November 2025.

What is the impact

The removal of EA and MPSA tiered discounts will have a different effect depending on your current pricing level.

For some, especially those on Levels B, C, or D, the change could mean noticeable cost increases at renewal.

For others already paying Level A rates, pricing may remain stable – but the overall shift still changes the competitive landscape.

Price increases for customers previously on discounted Levels B, C, or D under EA/MPSA.

No change for customers already paying Level A pricing.

No product or feature changes – the update purely standardises price levels.

The removal of EA/MPSA tiered discounts may narrow the cost gap between these agreements and the CSP model, making CSP a more competitive and flexible alternative for many organisations

Action steps before November 2025

Act now to avoid last-minute decisions and missed savings.

How Ascent Technology can help

We provide expert guidance, cost modelling, and hands-on migration support to ensure your transition to CSP – or optimisation of your current licensing – is smooth and cost-effective.

CSP transition planning: A full review of your current agreements, renewal timing, and migration options.

A full review of your current agreements, renewal timing, and migration options. Cost modelling: Side-by-side comparisons of EA/MPSA vs CSP pricing.

Side-by-side comparisons of EA/MPSA vs CSP pricing. Implementation and Optimisation: Smooth migration to CSP with ongoing licence management.

Contact Us today to model the financial impact of Microsoft’s November 2025 pricing changes, compare your EA/MPSA options with CSP, and create a transition plan that maximises flexibility and value.

Acting early gives you more control over costs and ensures you’re ready before the changes take effect.