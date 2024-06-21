MICT SETA Discretionary Grant window for 2025/26 now open

Let Dynamic DNA assist you in securing your grant.

Dynamic DNA is an ICT training academy accredited with the MICT SETA, providing scarce skills IT training through blended learning (theory and practical) to develop locally based skilled technology professionals with a specialised focus on the 4IR specialties. Dynamic DNA’s purpose is bridging the gap between companies that require expert technology professionals and young learners with the aptitude and ability to step into these positions.

Dynamic DNA is a Dynamic Technologies group company, with 1 500+ staff and eight group companies operating across multiple sectors in the UK, European, US, UAE, East African and South African markets. Dynamic Technologies provides a range of software and technology solutions, SQA and testing, cloud solutions, CRM, legal enterprise business solutions, skills development and related core competencies. The group companies comprise BPC Resourcing, CloudSmiths, DVT, Emerald Consulting, Inspired Testing, Sincera and xSMTHS.

Dynamic DNA is a training provider that provides B-BBEE aligned ICT and business learnerships that are accredited with the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs). The company assists with mandatory and discretionary grants applications at your relevant SETAs, of which, currently, MICT SETA’s Discretionary Grant window is open, and Dynamic DNA would welcome the opportunity to assist you in securing your grants!

The Discretionary Grant fund is intended for programmes and projects that improve the supply of qualified and competent people for scarce and critical skills and enterprise development. Finally, it is intended to provide external mentoring support and training for business owners and learners.

Dynamic DNA offers an end-to-end solution in not only applying on your behalf, but also recruiting, training, project managing and workplace hosting your learners, to assist you in achieving your B-BBEE compliance in skills development.

Dynamic DNA is a proud B-BBEE level two contributor, and in trading with the company, you will receive the below benefits:

135% recognition of your invoice value on your scorecard. Recognition on your scorecard for procuring from a 51% Black owned company. Recognition on your scorecard for procuring from 51% Black women owned company.

Who can apply?

MICT SETA has been mandated, as per the amended Skills Development Act 37 of 2008, to allocate grants in the prescribed manner for skills development opportunities for all MICT SETA levy-paying companies and constituent non-levy paying entities owned by South Africans who meet the below criteria.



Given the special nature of skills development broadly and regarding SETAs specifically, the MICT SETA’s discretionary funding is applicable, in the main, to:

MICT SETA levy-paying companies.

MICT SETA constituent SMEs.

MICT SETA constituent non-government organisations (NGOs), non-profit organisations (NPOs), constituent community-based organisations (CBOs) and non-profit companies (NPCs).

Public institutions, technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, public universities and higher education institutions registered with DHET.

MICT SETA constituent trade unions associated with the MICT SETA and/or in the MICT sector.

Government departments.

MICT SETA constituent professional bodies.

MICT SETA constituent ISOEs (institutes of sectoral excellence).

Constituent associations and employment hubs.

Non-levy paying companies with no less than 51 % South African ownership or shareholding.

Therefore, only MICT SETA levy-paying entities and non-levying entities, whose core businesses reside within the MICT sub-sectors with the requisite capacity and legal good standing, may apply for MICT SETA funded interventions.



Contact Dynamic DNA to assist you in securing your MICT SETA DG grants. Create maximum returns, impacting your skills development, B-BBEE transformation and tax rebates with minimum spend, on 011 759 5940; or send an email on enquiries@dynamicdna.co.za.

Address: 271 Surrey Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg, Johannesburg, 2194

The application window closes on 4 July 2024 at 12am (midnight).