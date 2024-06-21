MICT SETA invites applications for discretionary grant

Matome Madibana, CEO of MICT SETA.

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) has opened applications for its discretionary grant for the 2025/26 financial year.

More than 12 000 young students are expected to benefit during this funding window.

The discretionary grant is aimed at encouraging stakeholders to contribute towards skills development, such as projects linked to scarce and critical skills within a relevant industry, like media, information and communication technology. It also offers funding opportunities to support programmes aligned with the MICT SETA’s strategic objectives.

The grants are available to assist university, TVET and community college students get workplace training to complete their qualifications. The funding is also available for media and ICT-related companies that want to hire unemployed youth, to equip them with work experience.

According to MICT SETA, past grant beneficiaries include the SABC, Huawei, Vodacom, MTN, Syspro, Dimension Data, Ogilvy, SAP, CSIR, Vox Telecom and eTV.

Small, micro and medium businesses have also participated in the programme, says the authority. “We invite all eligible stakeholders within the media, ICT sub-sectors to apply for funding aimed at addressing sectoral skills needs as outlined in the Sector Skills Plan, Strategic Plan and the National Skills Development Plan.”

MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana adds: “We have very good support from the industry. Many of those who were employed as interns are today gainfully employed in the industry. Grant beneficiaries have trained young South Africans to embrace the digital economy.

“We’ve provided training in operating drones, using 3D-printing and cyber security, among others, and we look forward to receiving even more innovative grant proposals.”

The organisation explains the grants cover a range of education initiatives, including learner stipends and bursary programmes, to encourage existing businesses to offer training and learnership opportunities to address the skills gap in SA.

The fund is accessible to all levy-paying companies of MICT SETA, while non-levy-paying companies must have at least 51% South African ownership.

Furthermore, it says mandatory compliance documents required upon application include proof of company registration, valid tax clearance and a company profile.

All applications must be submitted via the MICT-SETA Learner Management System by midnight on 4 July. Queries can be directed to DGqueries@mict.org.za.