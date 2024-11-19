Milestone Systems' XProtect 2024 R2 brings enhanced remote video management for SA businesses

Teresa Huysamen, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, is excited to announce the release of Milestone Systems’ XProtect 2024 R2 advanced video management software (VMS). Building on the strengths of the previous R1 version, R2 introduces new features to improve remote management, optimise video performance and further enhance the operational efficiency of businesses across various sectors.

This latest update features the Remote Manager offered through the Care Plus package, which provides administrators with a streamlined approach to monitor and manage video systems remotely. This addition is ideal for South African companies with multiple sites, enabling secure and efficient management without needing onsite personnel.

"With XProtect 2024 R2, South African businesses have access to cutting-edge tools that enable remote monitoring and seamless system management," says Teresa Huysamen, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "For sectors like retail, healthcare and logistics, where oversight across multiple locations is crucial, XProtect’s new remote capabilities provide an unprecedented level of flexibility and control."

Key new features of XProtect 2024 R2:

Remote Manager in Care Plus: A robust remote monitoring feature that enhances administrators' ability to access, monitor and manage video systems across multiple locations.

A robust remote monitoring feature that enhances administrators' ability to access, monitor and manage video systems across multiple locations. Optimised video performance: New updates to video processing improve performance, especially beneficial for high-traffic or high-resolution video environments.

New updates to video processing improve performance, especially beneficial for high-traffic or high-resolution video environments. Extended compatibility and scalability: R2 includes additional compatibility with third-party systems, allowing businesses to expand and integrate XProtect across diverse environments seamlessly.

In addition to these enhancements, XProtect 2024 R2 retains key features from the R1 release, including the XProtect Update Manager that allows administrators to efficiently deploy hotfixes across multiple servers, significantly enhancing security measures while reducing operational costs. It also incorporates the Care Reminder feature to keep subscriptions up to date. The Multiroom Audio feature in XProtect Hospital Assist also continues to support healthcare professionals by enabling simultaneous audio monitoring across patient rooms.

Milestone Systems’ XProtect 2024 R2 offers a comprehensive solution for companies looking to upgrade their video management systems, delivering the latest tools for security, remote accessibility and operational efficiency.

For more information about Milestone Systems' XProtect 2024 R2 and how it can benefit your business, contact Duxbury Networking at (+27) 011 351 9800 or info@duxnet.co.za, or visit our Web site at www.duxbury.co.za/milestone.