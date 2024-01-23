Mimecast appoints cyber security veteran Van Zadelhoff as new CEO

Newly appointed Mimecast CEO, Marc van Zadelhoff.

Cyber security specialist Mimecast has appointed Marc van Zadelhoff as its new CEO, succeeding Peter Baeur.

While Baeur retains his position as a board member, Van Zadelhoff began his tenure on 22 January 2024.

The new CEO joins the company with nearly 25 years of experience in the cyber security domain. He has held leadership roles in a range of organisations, most notably as CEO of Devo, a cloud-native security analytics company, and as COO at LogMeIn.

Van Zadelhoff was a co-founder of IBM Security, where he played a pivotal role in leading the company to $2.5 billion in revenue and 8 000 employees.

“I have also been a part of 14 acquisitions in my past and have picked up key skills and experience in terms of M&A, growth strategy, and geographic expansion,” he adds.

Founded in 2003, Mimecast specialises in providing cloud-based e-mail management services and software. The company was the winner in SC Media’s Best Email Security Solution category last year.

Van Zadelhoff says e-mail is still the easiest and most popular way for attackers to launch cyber attacks, not only in South Africa and the rest of Africa but globally.

According to INTERPOL’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2022, a total of 230 million cyber threats were detected in South Africa in 2022, out of which 219 million, or 95%, were e-mail-based attacks.

“We need to be clear on the benefits and features that we offer the market in terms of e-mail security as well as collaboration, and human risk management. Achieving this will give us the opportunity to provide organisations with the full view of what it means to work protected today and into the future,” explains van Zadelhoff.

Looking ahead, van Zadelhoff emphasises Mimecast's commitment to safeguarding its extensive customer base of 42,000+. With the recent acquisition of human risk solutions Elevate Security, the focus extends to understanding and mitigating human risk within organisations.