Mimecast bolsters insider threat management with Code42

Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast,

E-mail security management firm Mimecast has acquired Code42, a company that specialises in insider threat and data loss protection, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Mimecast says this acquisition marks a critical step in its strategy to revolutionise how organisations manage and mitigate human-centred security risks.

Mimecast was co-founded by South Africans Peter Bauer and Neil Murray in 2003. Bauer, who was born and raised in SA, trained as a Microsoft systems engineer and began working with corporate messaging systems in the mid-1990s, before moving to the UK, where Mimecast was founded.

Co-founder Murray was previously CTO of Global Technology Services and founder of Pro-Solution.

“Mimecast’s platform stands out in our crowded industry by focusing specifically on the critical moment of risk – a person opening their laptop,” says Mimecast CEO Marc van Zadelhoff.

“Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that is engineered to offer complete visibility and strategic insight across customers’ ecosystems, enabling intervention that helps them prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration. Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities.”

US-based Code42 provides insider threat and data leak protection capabilities native to the cloud, enabling companies to protect critical data from exposure, loss, leak and theft, while accelerating incident response times, says Mimecast.

This acquisition will enable businesses to gain comprehensive visibility and strategic insight across the expanding attack surface, it adds.

“Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organisations today,” says Joe Payne, president and CEO of Code42.

“Protecting organisations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across e-mail, collaboration platforms, web, cloud and more. By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments.”