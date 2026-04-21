Mimecast eliminates API e-mail security trade-off with complete threat detection

Mimecast's e-mail security protection stack is now available through API deployment. (Image source: 123RF)

Mimecast, which positions itself as a global leader in managing human and AI risk, has announced that its complete e-mail security protection stack is now available through API deployment, eliminating a fundamental trade-off in the market. Current standalone integrated cloud e-mail security (ICES) solutions offered fast deployment but at a cost: these solutions were built only for targeted, sophisticated attacks, quietly relying on native Microsoft or Google controls to handle the volume of everyday threats.

The company’s State of Human Risk 2026 report quantifies the cost of that dependency: 64% of organisations acknowledge that native collaboration tool security controls are insufficient, yet many continue relying on them. The consequences are measurable: 53% report increased phishing volume and 48% see rising business e-mail compromise attacks that native protections and current ICES solutions fail to stop at scale.

Mimecast’s API deployment is engineered to deliver the full detection stack, from deep URL and malware inspection to advanced AI-powered engines, through direct Microsoft 365 integration that deploys in minutes without requiring mail exchange (MX) record changes or mail flow modifications.

Threat detection capabilities delivered through API architecture

Mimecast's AI-driven detection engines have been trained across 24 trillion data points and hardened across 42 000 organisations globally. Customers using Mimecast's new detection models are catching three time more business e-mail compromise and credential phishing attacks than traditional detection methods identify – these threats are specifically designed to bypass conventional security.

That detection capability, previously available only through gateway deployment, is now delivered through an API architecture. The API deployment also includes behavioural AI that is engineered to identify patterns across e-mail and identity, along with broad threat protection capabilities that pure-play ICES vendors can’t offer at scale:

Multi-vector threat protection (MVTP) is built to correlate signals across sender authentication, domain reputation, URLs and content simultaneously, delivering the layered analysis that single-vector ICES engines cannot replicate.

is built to correlate signals across sender authentication, domain reputation, URLs and content simultaneously, delivering the layered analysis that single-vector ICES engines cannot replicate. Deep URL inspection is engineered to deliver time-of-click analysis that catches threats evading pre-delivery scanning.

is engineered to deliver time-of-click analysis that catches threats evading pre-delivery scanning. Advanced BEC protection is designed to apply modern AI infrastructure across more than 20 languages, detecting impersonation and social engineering at a precision that requires real-world training volume to achieve.

is designed to apply modern AI infrastructure across more than 20 languages, detecting impersonation and social engineering at a precision that requires real-world training volume to achieve. Malware detection and active sandboxing is designed to analyse attachments in isolated environments, catching zero-day threats that signature-based approaches miss.

is designed to analyse attachments in isolated environments, catching zero-day threats that signature-based approaches miss. Account takeover protection is engineered to identify post-compromise behaviour through identity signal correlation, containing breaches before data leaves the environment.

These capabilities are available today through an API architecture that is built to deploy rapidly.

Choose your architecture, keep your full detection stack

Organisations can deploy via API or maintain MX-based architecture, with identical detection capabilities across both options. The API deployment is designed to integrate directly with Microsoft 365 in minutes, enabling organisations to test and validate protection without infrastructure changes.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Regardless of deployment model, Mimecast connects directly with more than 350 security vendors across the customer security stack, spanning endpoint, XDR, SIEM, SOAR, data protection, threat intelligence and identity. Threat signals captured at the e-mail layer flow automatically into the tools security teams already rely on, eliminating alert silos and accelerating response. Organisations gain immediate value from their existing investments in platforms like CrowdStrike, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and many others.

"Standalone ICES vendors secure e-mail. Mimecast secures the human behind it," said Ranjan Singh, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Mimecast. "We've invested in AI and detection engineering that the market said couldn't be delivered through API architecture. The result is a fundamentally different approach to e-mail security, one that gives organisations full protection without compromising deployment speed.”

A connected suite of AI-driven human risk solutions

Unlike standalone ICES solutions, Mimecast's API deployment connects to the broader Mimecast Human Risk platform. E-mail threat signals feed directly into the Human Risk Command Centre, where they are correlated with user behaviour, identity data, insider risk indicators and generative AI activity, giving CISOs a unified view of organisational risk. From that single view, organisations can detect threats, change behaviour, protect data and prove compliance across three integrated solution areas:

Security behaviour management translates e-mail threat detections into targeted interventions. When a user clicks a malicious link or falls for a phishing simulation, in-the-moment behavioural nudges and adaptive training turn the threat event into a teachable moment that reduces repeat risk.

translates e-mail threat detections into targeted interventions. When a user clicks a malicious link or falls for a phishing simulation, in-the-moment behavioural nudges and adaptive training turn the threat event into a teachable moment that reduces repeat risk. Insider risk management and data protection extends protection from external threats to insider risk, correlating e-mail activity with file movement, data exfiltration patterns and identity signals to identify when trusted users, whether negligent, compromised or malicious, pose a risk to sensitive data before damage occurs.

extends protection from external threats to insider risk, correlating e-mail activity with file movement, data exfiltration patterns and identity signals to identify when trusted users, whether negligent, compromised or malicious, pose a risk to sensitive data before damage occurs. Governance compliance and insights provides complete visibility into collaboration data across e-mail and connected platforms. Legal, compliance and security teams gain search, discovery and audit capabilities, ensuring that the same environment being protected is also fully governed and audit ready.

All Mimecast e-mail security customers benefit from increased visibility, correlation and efficacy of the Mimecast advanced protection engines, which are consistent across both API and MX-based deployments. Mimecast API-based Email Security is available now globally. Start a risk-free proof-of-value here or contact your Mimecast representative.

Mimecast will be exhibiting at the ITWeb Security Summit from 2-4 June 2026 – visit the company at stand 61 to learn more about its connected suite of AI-driven human risk solutions.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.