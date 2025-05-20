Mimecast strengthens SA channel with First Distribution partnership

This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation and growth, equipping South Africa’s resellers with the capabilities they need to lead.

Mimecast, which positions itself as a global cyber security leader transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk, has announced a strategic partnership with First Distribution, Africa’s leading value-added distributor for cyber security, networking, cloud and data centre services.

This collaboration is designed to simplify and enhance engagement for channel partners, equipping them with the tools, resources and streamlined processes they need to grow their businesses and deliver Mimecast’s integrated human risk management platform to their customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with First Distribution to take our channel ecosystem to the next level,” said James Lee, Mimecast’s Vice-President of Channel Sales for EMEA. “This agreement is about creating new opportunities for our joint channel partners by giving them faster, simpler ways to bring Mimecast’s platform to market. Together, we’re enabling our partners to grow their business while protecting organisations across the full spectrum of cyber threats.”

First Distribution’s commitment to empowering resellers is central to this partnership. In a rapidly evolving cyber security landscape, First Distribution’s ability to understand and address the unique challenges faced by resellers ensures they are equipped with the tools, support and strategic guidance needed for long-term, sustainable growth.

“This partnership empowers resellers to deliver world-class cyber security solutions, backed by Mimecast’s innovation and our extensive expertise. Our vision is to create a more resilient channel ecosystem where resellers can seize new growth opportunities and confidently safeguard their customers. Together, we’re not just responding to and remediating threats – we’re shaping the future of cyber security” said Brad Stein, General Manager Cyber Security at First Distribution.

