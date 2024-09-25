Minister initiates steps to ‘reinforce’ USAASA board

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. (Image source: DCDT)

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has added three new members to the board of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA).

This follows the removal of two board members on the grounds of financial misconduct, as stated in a Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) statement, earlier this month.

USAASA is an entity under the DCDT portfolio, established to provide universal connectivity through government and private sector partnerships. It has also been involved in SA's multibillion-rand digital TV set-top box rollout.

The appointment of the new members will reinforce the capacity of the USAASA board, to function optimally and deliver on its mandate, according to the DCDT statement.

The additional board members are Palesa Makobe, Mpho Sadiki and Mandla Mnisi, with the latter serving as interim chairperson of the board.

“This is a dynamic group of qualified, ethical and capable South Africans, representing the right balance of experience in the private sector and leadership in public service. Collectively, they have demonstrated consistent professionalism throughout their careers. I’m confident they are fit for purpose for the mission that lies ahead,” says Malatsi.

“Their primary role is to work together with the acting CEO to immediately restore stability in the board, uphold the highest level of ethics and accountability, and efficiently deliver on USAASA’s mandate to connect every South African to opportunities in the digital age.”

The minister says as part of their initial work, the board must prioritise the recruitment of a permanent CEO and fill all the other critical management positions, in an effort to empower USAASA with the talent and expertise it urgently needs to succeed.

Furthermore, they will work together with the current board members to deliver the repurposing of the Universal Access Fund into the Digital Development Fund, as part of the Government of National Unity’s programme of rationalising state-owned entities.

Malatsi wished the board well, adding he looks forward to working together with the new leadership of USAASA.