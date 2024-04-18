Minister invites board nominations for innovation agency

Minister looks to add three more members to the Technology Innovation Agency board.

Minister Dr Blade Nzimande is looking to appoint three additional members to the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) board, inviting interested parties to nominate candidates.

An agency of the Department of Science and Innovation, the TIA serves as an institutional intervention to bridge the innovation gap between research and development from higher education institutions, science councils, as well as the public and private sectors.

Additionally, its main mandate is to invest in and support innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs to commercialise their technology innovations.

The TIA board currently consists of seven members, including the chairperson.

According to a statement, the higher education, science and innovation minister wants to appoint three new members to the board, increasing the number to a maximum of 10 members.

Resultantly, the board will consist of a chairperson, not less than six but not more than nine members, and the CEO of the agency, who shall be an ex-officio member.

“The members will be appointed in their capacities and serve on a part-time basis for the remaining period of the current board until 31 October 2025,” says the statement. “Allowances shall be paid per the National Treasury's guidelines for the remuneration of board members.”

The statement notes the members of the board shall be appointed on the grounds of their knowledge and experience in financial skills, in terms of early stage and venture capital, higher education (research council) or university groups, innovation and technology/futurist, and legal skills, including intellectual property.

In addition, members should have significant experience in corporate and private sector institutions ideally of similar stature as TIA.

The nominations should include the relevant curriculum vitae, including ID number, gender, race, designation and responsibilities, contact details, qualifications and field, current and past service on boards, areas of expertise, and the names and contact details of at least two referees.

Confirmation of the availability of the nominee is also required.

Nominations must be submitted via e-mail to Mamaponesa.nepfumbada@dst.gov.zaby no later than 30 April.