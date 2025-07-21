Minister Solly Malatsi to deliver captivating talk at ISACA SA Chapter's 2025 Annual Conference

Communications minister Solly Malatsi.

In a world reshaped by data, defined by disruption and longing for trust, the Annual ISACA South Africa Conference will gather visionaries and change-makers at The Maslow, Time Square in Pretoria from 21-22 August 2025.

At the centre of this landmark event is Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies. Minister Malatsi will deliver a keynote address that promises to be both thought-provoking and inspiring.

Titled: “Embracing Innovation Through Digital Technologies”, his address will present a visionary roadmap for South Africa’s digital future, one built on strategic leadership, inclusive policymaking and bold public-private collaboration. A steadfast advocate for digital infrastructure and innovation, Minister Malatsi will explore how emerging technologies can drive economic growth, close the digital divide and revolutionise public service delivery in an increasingly interconnected world. Minister Malatsi’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Administration and an Honour's Degree in Political Studies. His academic credentials complement his leadership roles, underlining his commitment to both governance and policy-making at the highest levels of government. With a distinguished career spanning Parliament, all spheres of government and national leadership in communications strategy, Minister Malatsi brings a rare combination of political acumen and technological insight. His address will invite delegates to look beyond infrastructure, towards innovation that is inclusive, impactful and transformative for all South Africans.

Anchored by the theme: “Innovate. Captivate. Elevate”, this year’s conference is more than a professional gathering, it is a dynamic platform for change-makers committed to fostering resilience, building digital trust and advancing future-ready governance.

Delegates from across key sectors, including technology, finance, education, energy and government, will participate in immersive sessions covering topics such as cyber security, AI governance, digital audits, data ethics and the evolving landscape of IT risk.

Spanning two impactful days, the event will feature bold conversations, practical case studies and insightful keynotes from some of South Africa’s most respected voices in the digital space. Here, innovation is not just discussed, it is explored, tested and elevated. Just two weeks to go until registration closes for the ISACA South Africa Annual Conference 2025.

Register today and be part of the inspiration, innovation and digital transformation! https://tinyurl.com/2025-ISACA-Conference