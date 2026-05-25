Minister spars with DA over UIF online claims portal

Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth. (Image source: Department of Employment and Labour)

Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has defended the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF’s) online claims platform, after what she describes as misinformation and unverified allegations.

This, after the Democratic Alliance (DA) last week wrote to the chairperson of the portfolio committee on employment and labour to request that the UIF and the minister appear before Parliament to account for the non-functional UIF portal failures and to explain why corrective action was not taken sooner.

According to the DA, the UIF left its old online claims system available to the public for years, despite no longer processing applications submitted through this outdated portal. This has created widespread confusion among claimants seeking urgent financial relief, the party says.

It adds that applications via this portal are unmonitored and invalid. “South Africans submitting claims through this system are effectively sending applications into a void, with no indication that their submissions will be processed,” says the DA.

It notes that despite being aware that unemployed South Africans were using this portal, and would thus not receive the benefits they are entitled to, the UIF appears to have done nothing to fix the issue or properly alert the public that the portal is no longer operational.

“Thousands of South Africans have thus gone without UIF payments for months, needlessly and due to a failure on the UIF’s part at a time when many households are already under severe financial strain and relying on UIF support to survive.

The DA says it expects the UIF to provide answers on how long the old system has not been in use, how many applications were submitted through the outdated platform, when the invalid portal will be disabled, and how the fund plans to reach out to claimants who mistakenly used the invalid portal due to the UIF’s own failures.

The party also says minister Meth must account for what it describes as a lack of action on the matter, as well as the absence of consequences for the UIF’s poor performance. According to the DA, the entity remains rudderless following the dismissal of the former commissioner for misconduct, with no clear indication from the minister on how the UIF will be stabilised.

The DA argues that affected claimants deserve urgent clarity and immediate intervention to ensure no further applications are lost through the invalid system. It adds that Parliament cannot allow what it calls negligence and administrative failures to continue depriving unemployed South Africans of the support they are legally entitled to receive.

The allegations come after the Parliamentary committee on employment and labour recently raised concerns about the recurring governance weaknesses and ICT challenges impacting entities reporting to the labour department.

Simplifying claims processing

In a statement today, the Department of Employment and Labour says on 1 April 2025, the UIF launched a new online platform, known as UIF Online, to replace the legacy uFiling employee claims portal.

According to the department, the new platform simplifies and accelerates claims processing by enabling direct client submissions, real-time claim tracking and automated communication throughout the claim lifecycle.

Furthermore, it adds, it supports a self-service model, eliminating the need for third-party agents to assist clients with the submission of claims.

The department notes that the implementation of UIF Online has yielded positive results. “By April 2026, the fund had successfully processed and paid 4 558 971 claims, reflecting increased access to UIF services and growing utilisation of digital channels by workers.”

In comparison, it points out that during the same review period, the fund processed and paid 4 099 522 claims in 2023 and 3 547 006 claims in 2024 under the legacy uFiling system.

“These figures demonstrate the effectiveness of the new platform in improving access to benefits and enhancing service delivery. To raise awareness of UIF Online, the fund implemented a comprehensive communication and stakeholder engagement programme across multiple platforms and channels.

“This included awareness campaigns through various media platforms, guidance and support at labour centres nationwide, engagements with key stakeholders in all provinces, and the deployment of call centre agents to assist and direct clients to the new platform.”

Meth says it is important to clarify that the legacy uFiling platform consists of two separate components – the employee claims portal and the employer portal.

The employee claims portal was officially closed on 20 May 2026 following the successful resolution of legal and contractual disputes associated with the legacy platform, as well as the completion of the required handover process.

“These legal disputes had previously prevented the UIF from decommissioning the employee claims portal.

“With the closing of the employee claims portal, we wish to assure clients that no applications were lost. Applications that were submitted on the uFiling platform have been stored in a separate database from where they are being analysed, verified against system controls and migrated into the new online platform.”

According to the minister, the employer portal remains fully operational and continues to provide services relating to employer registration, declarations and contributions.

She explains that these functions are scheduled to be migrated to UIF Online by August 2026, bringing to a close the transition from the legacy uFiling platform.

Meth cautions against the dissemination of misinformation and unverified claims that have the potential to create unnecessary uncertainty and anxiety among workers and beneficiaries who rely on the services of the UIF.

“As public representatives, we have a responsibility to ensure the information we share with the public is accurate, factual and in the interests of nation building. While constructive scrutiny is welcomed, the spread of misinformation and unverified claims can undermine public confidence and cause unnecessary panic.”