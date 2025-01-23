Mint Group, a Microsoft partner, collaborates with Gauteng Department of Health for hospital-wide digitisation at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital. (Image: Supplied)

Mint Group, in partnership with Gauteng Department of Health, is proud to announce the successful launch of the second hospital-wide digitisation project at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital. Leveraging cutting-edge Microsoft technologies, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of South Africa's healthcare system.

Transforming healthcare, one hospital at a time

Following the groundbreaking digital transformation at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Mint Group, in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Health, is continuing to drive the future of digital healthcare in South Africa. The digitisation of Chris Hani Baragwanath, one of the largest hospitals in the world, marked a significant step towards modernising healthcare operations, streamlining patient care and reducing administrative inefficiencies.

Building on that success, we are proud to announce the launch of the second hospital-wide digitisation project at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, leveraging Microsoft technologies to enhance healthcare delivery even further.

Pioneering digital healthcare

The transition to digital records is more than a technological upgrade; it's a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. For medical professionals – nurses, doctors and support staff – this means instantaneous access to patient information, enhanced communication channels and the ability to provide precise, timely care. By replacing outdated paper-based systems with a comprehensive digital platform, Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital is setting a new standard for operational efficiency and patient safety.

Empowering the youth and creating employment opportunities

Beyond technological advancements, this project is making a tangible social impact. The Gauteng Department of Health has recruited 36 young individuals, equipping them with valuable skills in IT and healthcare administration. These youths are integral to the digitisation process, contributing to the nation's digital future while gaining employment and experience in burgeoning sectors.

Enhancing experiences for healthcare professionals and patients

For healthcare workers, digitised records streamline daily tasks, allowing more focus on patient care rather than administrative duties. Instant access to electronic medical records reduces time spent on manual updates and searches, fostering a more efficient healthcare environment. Patients, particularly those in underserved regions, will experience more reliable and expedited medical attention. The digital system ensures continuity of care, minimising the risk of lost or miscommunicated medical information.

Voices behind the vision

Anele Apleni, CIO of the Gauteng Department of Health, emphasised the project's significance: "This initiative is a pivotal moment in our province's healthcare digitisation. Integrating Microsoft technologies not only modernises our hospital systems but also elevates the quality of care for our citizens. The future of healthcare is digital, and today, we are closer to that vision."

Lesiba Anorld Malotana, HOD of the Gauteng Department of Health, added: "Digitising hospital records transcends a mere technological upgrade; it's a transformative move towards delivering more efficient, accurate and accessible healthcare. This step is vital in meeting the needs of both our healthcare providers and the citizens we serve."

Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health, stated: "I am proud to drive the full digitisation of health records in Gauteng. This initiative is part of our broader vision to create a fully digitalised healthcare system that will improve the quality of life for all our citizens. The launch at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital is a crucial step in that journey, and we will continue to push forward to ensure that digital healthcare becomes a reality for every South African."

A vision for the future

This collaboration between Mint Group and Gauteng Department of Health exemplifies a commitment to revolutionising healthcare in South Africa. By integrating modern technology and empowering the youth, the project not only enhances the healthcare system but also lays the foundation for a sustainable digital future. The digitisation at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital serves as a model for other facilities nationwide, showcasing the potential of a fully digitalised healthcare system to significantly improve the lives of citizens.

Mint Group remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive meaningful change, reinforcing its position as a leading Microsoft partner of choice in the realm of enterprise software solutions.