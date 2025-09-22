Mint Group achieves 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

Mint Group, a global technology innovator and leading Microsoft partner, has been selected for this AI Business Solution’s 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank Mint Group in the top echelon of Microsoft’s AI Business Solutions global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organisations excel. For the tenth year in a row, Mint Group has earned a place in Microsoft’s Inner Circle, a rare achievement that highlights the company's sustained excellence and commitment to transformation.

2025-2026 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

Mint Group delivers industry-focused solutions across the Microsoft Cloud that help organisations accelerate measurable outcomes with Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Mint Group's teams combine deep domain expertise with proven implementation methods to modernise operations, enhance decision quality and improve customer and citizen experiences across the public sector, healthcare, education, financial services and manufacturing. Mint Group's previous nine consecutive years of Inner Circle recognition demonstrate its sustained excellence in performance and significant impact on customer outcomes.

Mint Group provides implementation and consultation services across Middle East and Africa (MEA) and the United Kingdom for small, midsize and enterprise clients using Microsoft business applications. The company specialises in AI Business Solutions, underpinned by Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot, across all applications to deliver solutions such as customer engagement, finance and supply chain and low-code automation. These solutions help leading organisations accelerate transformation, achieve measurable outcomes and sustain long-term success.

“Being named to the 2025-2026 Inner Circle reflects our customers’ trust and our teams’ dedication to delivering tangible outcomes with Microsoft AI and business applications,” said Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group. “As we celebrate our tenth consecutive year in Inner Circle, we remain focused on helping customers realise value from Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform with solutions that are grounded in real-world impact.”

“Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organisations to re-imagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. “These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernise operations, streamline decision-making and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.