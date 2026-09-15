Mint Group achieves 2026-2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

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Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2027 as well as virtual meetings between September 2026 and June 2027, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft executives and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about Microsoft’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

Mint Group helps customers turn Microsoft technology into an ongoing business capability through its Managed Evolution approach. The model connects strategy, delivery and managed services around a shared roadmap, giving customers a co-ordinated way to continuously strengthen their Microsoft environment as their business priorities evolve.

Managed Evolution spans Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Business Applications, connecting AI to the data, security, productivity and operational foundations it depends on. For customers across Africa, the United Kingdom and the UAE, this creates a practical path from strategy and implementation through adoption, optimisation and ongoing managed services.

“Eleven consecutive years in Inner Circle speaks to consistency and to the trust customers place in Mint,” said Carel du Toit, Group CEO of Mint Group. “AI is accelerating the pace of change across every part of the Microsoft estate. Our role is to help customers turn that change into practical progress, with sound foundations, clear priorities and an accountable team that keeps value moving forward over time. That is the thinking behind Managed Evolution.”

“Inner Circle partners represent our top selling partners worldwide. But it is more than a sales recognition; it’s a community of industry leaders who work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, share experience and shape the future of AI-powered business transformation. The collaboration and commitment to customer success demonstrated by this community helps us advance the entire AI Business Solutions partner ecosystem around the world to deliver transformative business outcomes at scale,” said Niels Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions ERP Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions.