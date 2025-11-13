Mint Group named 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year, finalist in Global Community Response Award

Mint Group named 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year.

Mint Group today announced it has won 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Our recognition as the 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year is a proud milestone for everyone at Mint Group. It reflects the dedication, innovation and passion our teams bring to every engagement, and the trust our clients place in us to deliver meaningful digital transformation.

"We also take great pride in being named a finalist in the global Community Response Award, an accolade that places us among the world’s leading Microsoft partners. Being recognised on a global stage for the social impact of our work demonstrates our commitment to using technology to create a better, more inclusive future.

"This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar, delivering greater impact and driving meaningful change across industries. With Microsoft’s world-class cloud and AI platforms, we remain committed to shaping a smarter, more secure and connected Africa,” says Carel du Toit, CEO, Mint Group.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4 600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Mint Group was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award celebrates organisations that deliver exceptional customer value through innovative Microsoft-powered solutions. This recognition highlights partners that demonstrate industry-leading execution, strong collaboration with Microsoft teams and measurable impact across their markets. It recognises those that consistently elevate digital transformation, customer experience and growth, while expanding their customer base and achieving meaningful business outcomes throughout the year.

Driving national-scale digital innovation

Mint Group, previously honoured as Microsoft’s South Africa Country Partner of the Year in 2019 and 2022, continues to lead national-scale digital transformation across key sectors, including healthcare, financial services and public institutions. Notable initiatives include the modernisation of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa, which focuses on improving patient access, operational efficiency and digital service delivery.

Through continued investment in Microsoft Advanced Specializations, cloud and AI capability development and close collaboration with Microsoft teams, Mint Group has delivered consistent excellence and measurable outcomes. These achievements reflect Mint’s mission to enable secure, intelligent and scalable digital capabilities across Africa’s digital economy.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice-President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation.

"The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honourees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”