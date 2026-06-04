Mint Group named Tech Icons winner at Africa Tech Week Awards 2026

Wilhelm van Rensburg, Mint Group Managing Director.

Mint Group has been named winner in the Africa Tech: Tech Icons 2026 category at this year’s Africa Tech Week Awards.

The awards, presented by Topco Media, recognise companies and individuals shaping how technology is being used across the continent. They form part of Africa Tech Week, which brings together business, government and technology leaders focused on the realities of Africa’s digital economy.

For Mint, the recognition reflects a body of work built over the last 19 years. The focus has been consistent. Help organisations deal with real operational pressure using technology that works in practice and holds up over time.

Recognition, impact and what this means

The Tech Icons award recognises sustained contribution. It is also an honorary award, reserved for organisations that have demonstrated consistent impact and leadership across the technology landscape.

In Mint’s case, that contribution has come through delivery across sectors where the margin for error is small and the impact is visible.

As a Microsoft partner, Mint works across healthcare, financial services, retail, mining and the public sector. The work centres on cloud platforms, data, business applications and AI. The approach has stayed practical. Build environments that are secure. Get data into a usable state. Improve the systems people rely on. Make sure new technologies are adopted in a way that makes sense for the business.

This recognition also follows Mint Group being named Microsoft South Africa Country Partner of the Year 2025, awarded for excellence in delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies. It places the company in a position where there is continued expectation to deliver at that level.

Work that stands out

One of the most visible examples of this work has been in public healthcare.

Mint led the digitisation of patient records at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa. This involved converting hundreds of thousands of physical patient files into a secure digital system, improving access to records and reducing the time it takes for clinicians to retrieve critical information.

The work extended into broader provincial healthcare systems, supporting efforts to create unified digital records across departments. These projects addressed long-standing issues such as lost files, delayed access to information and compliance risk, while improving the day-to-day experience for clinicians and administrators.

Projects like this do not get attention because of the technology itself. They matter because of the effect on real systems under pressure. Faster access to patient data. More reliable records. Better decisions made in real-time.

Positioning for what comes next

Mint’s relationship with Microsoft remains central to how the business operates. The company works across Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 to deliver integrated solutions across industries.

The focus now is on building towards what Microsoft defines as a Frontier partner. This reflects a broader shift in the market, where AI is moving from experimentation into everyday business operations. Microsoft describes this as “frontier transformation”, where AI becomes a repeatable, governed capability embedded into how organisations work, make decisions and engage with customers.

For Mint, that means taking on work where AI is applied at scale, with the right data, security and governance in place. It also means moving beyond individual projects into solutions that are measurable, sustained and part of how the business runs day to day.

Leadership perspective

“Being recognised as a Tech Icon at Africa Tech Week is a proud moment for Mint, and more importantly, it affirms the direction we’ve taken using technology to solve complex, real-world challenges at scale,” said Carel du Toit, Group CEO of Mint Group.

“Our work in areas like healthcare digitisation demonstrates how cloud and AI can deliver tangible improvements in efficiency, access and outcomes. As a Microsoft award-winning partner driving the Frontier, we’re focused on going beyond implementation and helping clients unlock new ways of working and competing in a rapidly changing world. This recognition motivates us to continue building solutions that don’t just evolve organisations but help shape the future of industries.”

Looking ahead

The focus for Mint stays clear.

There is still a significant amount of work to be done in helping organisations build strong digital foundations and get full value from the technology they already have. That includes making cloud environments more effective, improving how data is used and ensuring AI is implemented in a way that delivers real benefit.

The next phase will require clarity, discipline and a continued focus on execution.

That is where Mint intends to stay.

Africa Tech Week Awards

The Africa Tech Week Awards recognise the innovators, leaders and organisations shaping the future of technology on the continent. Presented by Topco Media, the awards celebrate excellence across Africa’s technology ecosystem and create a platform for visibility, collaboration and growth among the businesses and individuals driving digital progress.