Mint Group wins at IAMCP South Africa Partner Awards

(Image: Mint Group)

Mint Group is proud to announce its outstanding achievements at the IAMCP South Africa Partner Awards, where we were honored with three distinguished accolades:

Community Partner of the Year – Recognising exemplary commitment to the broader Microsoft partner community, fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and supporting the collective growth of the community.

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Recognising excellence in delivering solutions, services, or initiatives tailored to the unique needs of the public sector (eg, government agencies, public health organisations) using Microsoft technologies.

These awards highlight our commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and making a meaningful impact in the industries and communities we serve. Recognised for our excellence in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, Mint Group continues to set the benchmark for innovation and collaboration within the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

“Receiving these awards is a testament to the dedication, expertise and passion of our incredible team,” said Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group. “We are honored to be recognised for our contributions across multiple sectors, and this achievement fuels our drive to keep delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses and communities.”

Strengthening partnerships and innovation

The IAMCP Partner Awards highlight the importance of collaboration within the Microsoft ecosystem. As we create tomorrow by inspiring our employees, clients, partners and community to reach their full potential through innovative technology solutions, Mint Group remains committed to fostering strong partnerships that drive excellence in technology.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Mint Group also sponsored and participated in the IAMCP Golf Day at Blue Valley Golf Estate — a vibrant networking event that brought together industry leaders and technology partners in an informal setting. The day was a celebration of camaraderie, collaboration and the shared vision of driving success through innovation.

“We extend our gratitude to IAMCP South Africa for hosting an exceptional event and to our valued partners for their continued trust and support,” added Du Toit. “These awards inspire us to reach new heights, and we look forward to another year of collaboration, innovation and success.”

As we move forward, Mint Group remains steadfast in its mission to drive digital transformation and empower businesses with forward-thinking solutions. With these accolades as a testament to our impact, we are excited to explore new opportunities, deepen our partnerships, and continue delivering innovative technologies that shape the future.

We thank our partners, clients and the entire Mint Group team for their unwavering support. Together, we are shaping the next chapter of success in the Microsoft partner ecosystem.



