Mirket Security, Cyberrey forge strategic partnership to expand identity security across Africa

Delivering AI-driven, unified identity protection.

In a move set to accelerate the adoption of advanced identity security across the African continent, UK-based cyber security innovator Mirket Security has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Cyberrey, which positions itself as a leading African cyber security distributor. This partnership signifies a key milestone in Mirket’s international growth strategy and positions Cyberrey as a key enabler in delivering AI-driven, unified identity protection to organisations across Africa.

Under this partnership, Cyberrey will spearhead the introduction and enablement of Mirket Security’s Unified Identity Security Platform across key African markets. The platform combines five core components that are critical to modern identity protection:

Multifactor authentication (MFA)

Single sign-on (SSO)

Self-service identity management portal

AI-powered identity threat detection and response (ITDR)

Identity deception detection

This all-in-one identity security stack enables comprehensive user authentication control, streamlines identity life cycle management and proactively defends against credential abuse, account takeovers and advanced identity-based threats – all driven by AI and behavioural analytics.

“Africa is a strategic region in our global expansion journey. Through this partnership with Cyberrey, we’re bringing not just technology but also our commitment to secure, scalable and accessible identity protection. Cyberrey’s deep market expertise and strong partner ecosystem make them an ideal ally in our mission to empower enterprises and MSSPs alike,” said Numan Karakaş, Co-Founder and CEO of Mirket Security.

As organisations across Africa continue to embrace digital transformation, the risks of identity-based attacks have surged. Mirket Security’s solutions are designed to combat these threats with precision, offering scalable, cloud-native architecture that integrates easily into diverse enterprise environments – from public sector bodies and financial institutions to telcos, healthcare and critical infrastructure operators.

The synergy between the two companies lies in a shared commitment to proactive cyber security, agility and enabling local partners. Cyberrey’s growing reseller ecosystem, paired with its strong technical enablement and channel-first strategy, ensures that Mirket’s solutions will not only reach the market effectively but will also be supported with the expertise and responsiveness that African organisations demand.

“Mirket Security’s unified approach to identity protection is exactly what African enterprises and MSSPs are looking for – simplicity, intelligence and effectiveness,” said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “We’re proud to bring this platform to our partners and clients, knowing it solves real challenges around secure access, credential abuse and lateral movement attacks. This is a big step towards maturing identity security on the continent.”

Mirket’s ITDR and deception capabilities set it apart from legacy identity solutions. While many vendors focus on reactive identity controls, Mirket’s platform adopts an active defence posture – detecting anomalies in real-time, applying deception tactics to mislead attackers and automatically remediating threats before they escalate.

“Cyber security is no longer just about infrastructure — identity is the new perimeter,” added Aadil Khan, Channel Director Africa at Cyberrey. “Mirket Security complements our portfolio with a truly next-generation identity security platform. It’s designed with real-world threats in mind, backed by strong R&D and built for today’s hybrid, cloud-first environments. We are excited to introduce this to our channel and enterprise customers across Africa.”

As Cyberrey continues to expand its vendor ecosystem with cutting-edge technologies, the addition of Mirket Security further solidifies its role as a premier cyber security distributor in Africa. The partnership promises to bring innovation, local support and measurable impact to organisations seeking to fortify their identity and access management posture.

Visitors to the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 are invited to meet the Cyberrey team at its Platinum Sponsor stand for an in-depth look at the Mirket Security platform and other leading cyber security solutions in the portfolio.