Missed the deadline? Get back on track with free 30-day PCI DSS 4.0 health check

The 31 March 2025 deadline for PCI DSS 4.0 compliance has come and gone, but there’s still time to play catch-up. Organisations that store, process or transmit cardholder data must align with its exacting requirements. It sets a high bar, which is only fitting considering what’s at stake and the risks posed by both external threat actors and enterprise IT complexity.

Fortunately, these risks can be managed with the right approach and technology partners. That’s why comforte is delighted to offer a free 30-day trial of its comforte Discovery and Classification solution.

Challenges for stakeholders

PCI DSS 4.0 will impact different businesses in different ways.

Merchants need to focus on securing point of sale (POS) and e-commerce environments, as well as ensuring that third-party service providers adhere to the standard’s requirements.

Acquiring banks must oversee merchant compliance programmes, monitor security posture and make sure clearing and settlement systems meet PCI DSS 4.0 requirements.

Issuing banks must protect cardholder account databases, personalisation systems and card production environments, as well as strengthening authentication and fraud detection on cardholder accounts, and securely issuing/managing credentials.

Payment processors need to secure their network infrastructure, apply robust encryption and tokenisation to protect card data and manage incident response.

Payment gateway providers must maintain secure integration for merchants, offer PCI compliant solutions to help reduce merchant scope and regularly pen test gateway interfaces and APIs.

Why discovery and classification matters

Tokenisation is widely regarded as the best option for data protection in a PCI DSS 4.0 context. That’s because it replaces card numbers with meaningless tokens, thus minimising the potential impact of data breaches, and reducing the scope, cost, effort and complexity of compliance.

However, businesses can’t protect what they can’t see. And even if they do have visibility into all enterprise data, if it’s incorrectly labelled then sufficient security controls may not be applied. This is where the comforte Data Discovery and Classification solution comes in. It offers:

Automatic and continuous discovery of all known and unknown cardholder data elements in on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Advanced data mapping to visualise flows of all cardholder data lineages – in order to simplify audit preparation and streamline reporting.

Enterprise scalability and seamless integration with popular databases and applications, alongside SIEM and logging tools.

What comforte can offer

Whether you’re a head of payments, IT ops, compliance or security, comforte Data Discovery and Classification can help to strengthen security posture without introducing operational and workflow friction. Check out these eye-catching benefits:

Reduces payment flow disruptions by up to 30%.

Minimises financial impact of cardholder data breaches by up to $1.25 million.

Improves incident response times by up to 25%.

Increases visibility into data by up to 40%.

Minimises system downtime by up to 40%.

Cuts PCI compliance costs by up to 25%.

Reduces PCI audit scope by 30%-50%

Helps avoid PCI non-compliance fines by up to $100 000 per month.

Accelerates auditing and reporting by up to 25%.

Reduces data breach incident rates by up to 40%.

Reduces false positives threat detection by up to 25%.

Accelerates PCI compliance certification by up to 20%.

Comforte is offering your business a 30-day free trial of comforte Data Discovery and Classification, which features a new SaaS console manager. During the period, you’ll get a close-up look at how the product works in situ, and obtain a detailed understanding of where security and compliance risk exists across the organisation. Most importantly, you’ll be able to see how the product could help to streamline your PCI DSS 4.0 compliance processes.

Get in touch today to start your free trial. Comforte is here to take the pain away from PCI DSS compliance.

Contact the company's authorised distributor partner, Solid8 Technologies, at info@solid8.co.za for more information.