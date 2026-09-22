Mitsumi Distribution partners with Samsung to expand device reach in SA

Samsung South Africa has appointed Mitsumi Distribution as an authorised B2B distributor for its mobile portfolio, in a partnership announced on 17 September. Justin Hume, vice-president of Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa, and Manoj Patt, head of business unit at Mitsumi Distribution, explain what the deal means for SA resellers, enterprises and consumers. They cover underserved retail channels, device financing for unbanked buyers and how the two companies will measure success.

Mitsumi Distribution has been appointed an authorised business-to-business distributor for Samsung South Africa’s mobile eXperience portfolio, in a partnership announced on 17 September to widen access to the brand’s devices across the country.

The deal covers Samsung smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and accessories such as batteries, flip covers and SD cards.

Mitsumi, which already distributes Samsung products in Africa and the Middle East, will focus on reaching smaller specialist retailers.

Jagat Shah, chairman and CEO of Mitsumi Distribution (left) and Mitesh Shah, co-chairman and MD.

Justin Hume, VP of Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa, told ITWeb the companies worked on the deal for about a year. “We felt that there were certain pockets of that market that had been underserved, and that Mitsumi had the unique skill, expertise and history with Samsung to be able to readily fill that.”

He said Samsung will now reach channels not directly serviced by the company or its mobile operator partners, particularly enterprises and business-to-business-to-consumer resellers.

“We’re trying to organise and streamline it and make sure that the right product is getting to the right locations within the different retail environments in SA,” said Hume, adding that this must be done “at the right cost structure so that the pricing is constructive”.

Hume said Mitsumi also brings product bundling, financing, and service and managed service solutions to resellers.

Justin Hume, VP of Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa (Photograph: Lesley Moyo)

Jagat Shah, chairman and CEO of Mitsumi Distribution, said the partnership will draw on the company’s exclusive device financing options “to make premium technology accessible to everyone in Mzansi”.

Manoj Patt, head of business unit at Mitsumi Distribution, said the group has grown into a $2 billion business over about 30 years by working with local partners. In SA, it will serve corporate clients, individual buyers and the pay-as-you-go and buy-now-pay-later markets.

“One of our partners is offering financing solutions to the underserved, unbanked sector,” he noted.

According to GfK South Africa data cited by Mitsumi, South Africans spent more than R60 billion on technology and durable goods in the first half of 2025, and close to R130 billion for the full year, with more than half going to smart devices and wearables.

The companies say the wider distribution network will also improve access to official Samsung warranties and support, reducing the risks associated with grey-market devices.

Manoj Patt, head of business unit at Mitsumi Distribution (Photograph: Lesley Moyo)

“Our goal is that businesses and partners throughout the country can access Samsung products through Mitsumi Distribution, backed by comprehensive warranties and support,” said Mitesh Shah, co-chairman and MD of Mitsumi Distribution.

Patt acknowledged the local market is dominated by large operators in both the retail and corporate segments. “We’re coming in as a brand new player. We must look at how other people are operating in this market, find the gaps, both commercially and as a benefit to the consumers, and target them to capture the business.”

He added that Mitsumi is in SA “for the long haul”, and expects the numbers to make sense after five to 10 years.

For Hume, success will be measured by feedback from the channels Mitsumi serves, rather than units sold. “It’s an opportunity to not just simply move boxes. That’s very easy to do.”