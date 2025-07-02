mLab and MICT SETA reaffirm partnership to growing digital skills in SA

mLab CEO Nicoli Koorbanally and MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana at the MoU signing ceremony.

mLab and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) have officially re-signed their memorandum of understanding (MOU), building on a strong partnership that first began in 2022.

This renewed MOU is built on the successful implementation of the "Introduction to the Internet of Things" (IOT) training programme. The programme focuses on empowering youth from township and rural communities by teaching essential fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skills and supporting innovative tech solutions that solve real world problems. This initiative is led by the MICT SETA 4IR Division. It is also one of mLab’s key programmes that supports the growth of South Africa’s technology ecosystem.

Since the start of the training programme, mLab has successfully run four cohorts, three in the Northern Cape and one in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

Richmond (KZN) youth celebrate their graduation alongside mLab, MICT SETA and Umgungundlovu TVET College staff.

Many of mLab's graduates have gone on to find meaningful work, start their own businesses or continue building smart tools and systems that benefit their communities.

mLab’s CEO, Nicoli Koorbanally, said: "This partnership is about more than just training. It's about creating opportunities and ensuring that young people, especially in rural areas, are not left behind in the digital economy."

MICT SETA CEO, Matome Madibana, added: "We are proud to continue this journey with mLab. Together, we are ensuring that our skills development efforts reach where they’re needed most."

This MOU marks a strong step forward in bridging the digital divide and preparing young South Africans for a future powered by technology.