mLab launches new initiative to support innovation-led entrepreneurship in SA TVET colleges.

As the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) rapidly transforms the global economy through emerging technologies, it is vital that no one is left behind.

However, many graduates from South Africa’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges remain underprepared to fully participate in this evolving digital landscape. Challenges such as limited institutional funding and inadequate technology infrastructure continue to hinder the development of graduates with the skills and tools needed in a modern and innovation driven economy.

It is for this reason that mLab is proud to partner on the Higher Education Innovation Fund (HEIF), which is a transformational initiative led by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), that aims to empower aspiring innovators and tech entrepreneurs at South African higher education institutions.

Through this initiative, mLab will run entrepreneurship training and incubation programmes at five TVET colleges. The training is designed to equip both students and staff with practical knowledge and skills in innovation-led entrepreneurship.

By doing this, mLab aims to grow an entrepreneurial mindset among students, while also empowering staff to continue teaching and sharing these skills long after the workshops are completed.

“Most importantly, through this initiative we want to contribute to the empowerment of student innovators, giving them the tools and support they need to develop innovations that can be turned into viable businesses,” said Nicoli Koorbanally, CEO of mLab. She added that this kind of initiative has the potential to help TVET colleges produce graduates who are better prepared for the demands of the digital economy, as well as foster student entrepreneurs that build solutions to solve local community challenges.

The project will roll out across several key TVET colleges, including Umgungundlovu TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo, Ekurhuleni West TVET College in Gauteng, two campuses of the Northern Cape Rural TVET College in Upington and Namaqualand, as well as the Northern Cape Urban TVET College.

At these institutions, mLab aims to:

Deepen the relevance of TVET colleges within the broader innovation ecosystem.

Rebuild trust among TVET stakeholders to foster stronger partnerships and collaboration.

Strengthen linkages to key innovation role players such as funders, infrastructure providers and industry.

Help create a more conducive environment for innovation by offering governance support, building capacity, nurturing an innovation-driven culture and removing barriers that hinder creativity and entrepreneurship.

Phumla Hlati, Head of the Inclusive Growth Portfolio at the UNDP, highlighted that young people are central to South Africa’s development journey. But to truly thrive, they need more than just opportunity, they need access to the right skills and platforms to innovate, adapt and lead in a changing world. “Strengthening the TVET ecosystem is about building pathways for youth to gain future-fit skills, nurture their creativity and become problem-solvers in their own communities. At UNDP, we see this as essential to shaping a more inclusive, resilient and innovation-driven economy,” she added.

For enquiries, contact Zukanye Madakana at zukanye@mlab.co.za or press@mlab.co.za.