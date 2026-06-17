mLab opens applications for new digital enterprise accelerator programme

Applications will close on 29 June.

mLab has officially opened applications for the mLab Digital Enterprise Accelerator (mDEA) 2026, a programme designed to support early-stage South African businesses that are using technology to solve real-world challenges.

The programme will support entrepreneurs from July 2026 to March 2027 through a combination of virtual incubation, mentorship, practical business development support and technology-focused learning.

South Africa is home to many entrepreneurs with promising business concepts and early products, but turning those into viable businesses is often one of the biggest challenges founders face. The mDEA programme is created to help bridge that gap by giving entrepreneurs the tools, guidance and support needed to strengthen their businesses and prepare for growth.

The first phase of the programme will be delivered through the Conecta virtual incubation platform, where participating businesses will complete eight practical modules over a 16-week period. During this phase, entrepreneurs will work on refining their value proposition, understanding their customers, strengthening their business models and planning their next stage of growth.

Following phase one, the top 20 enterprises will be selected to advance to a second phase that includes mentorship, sector-focused masterclasses, technology development support and opportunities to engage with potential customers, partners and investors.

The programme will conclude with a final pitch event in March 2027, where the top three enterprises will share in grant funding to support their next stage of development.

mDEA is open to South African start-ups and SMEs that are building or enabling technology solutions across sectors such as AI and data services, agritech, health tech, fintech, education technology, logistics, advanced manufacturing and the green economy.

"We know there are many entrepreneurs with novel solutions addressing real market needs, but often have limited access to the right support at the right time. Through mDEA, we want to help founders strengthen their businesses, validate their markets and build a clear path towards commercial success," said Nyasha Mate, mLab’s Programme Manager.

Applications are now open and will close on 29 June 2026.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply online and review the full programme requirements through the official application platform. Here is the application link: https://conecta.bridgeforbillions.org/africa_programs/mlab-digital-accelerator-programme-mdea-2026/

For enquiries, applicants may contact mLab with the subject line "mDEA 2026 Query". E-mail nyasha@mlab.co.za or zukanye@mlab.co.za.