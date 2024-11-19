Mobile innovation, simplicity to define future of app development

Lloyd Hendricks, DVT's practice head for mobile services. (Image: DVT)

Custom software development and data engineering company DVT recently hosted an insights webinar featuring Lloyd Hendricks, DVT's practice head for mobile services, who shared his insights on the future of mobile technology. The session: "Winning in the mobile-first era: Navigating mobile technology trends in 2025", provided a comprehensive look at the trends that will shape the mobile landscape next year, highlighting strategies for businesses to stay competitive.

Understanding the user is crucial for mobile success

Hendricks stresses that truly understanding users' needs is the key to creating engaging mobile applications. "You won't win in the industry if your app functions just like every other app out there," Hendricks explains. "Users expect something tailored to their specific needs, and if you don't deliver, they won't stick around."

Hendricks emphasises that mobile apps must be designed with user behaviours in mind, leveraging analytics and data to keep users engaged. "If a user has to click three or four times to access what's important to them, they'll leave. Simplifying the user journey is key," he adds.

The decline of super apps and rise of focused experiences

Hendricks also notes that the era of super apps – applications that aim to do everything – may be coming to an end. "The demand for super apps has died off. Users prefer apps that solve specific problems well, rather than platforms that try to handle everything and dilute their core purpose," he says.

Citing the health and fitness industry as an example, Hendricks explains how successful apps are built around a clear vision that addresses a particular user need. "If your app is trying to do too much, users get lost. Stay focused on what drives value for them," he advises.

Compliance and security as critical mobile trends in 2025

One of the standout messages from the webinar was the growing importance of compliance and security in the mobile space. With regulatory requirements constantly evolving, Hendricks highlights the need for businesses to stay ahead of compliance standards.

"Failing to meet app store regulations can delay your launch or, worse, lead to your app being delisted," he warns.

On security, Hendricks points to users' increasing concern about data privacy and safety. "Building trust through strong security practices isn't just a nice-to-have anymore – it's an expectation," he says. "Users want to know their data is safe and that you're handling it with care."

Hybrid or native? Choose your technology wisely

Hendricks addresses one of developers' most common decisions – choosing hybrid or native technology.

"Hybrid apps allow for faster development across multiple platforms but may not deliver the best performance," he explains. "Native apps, on the other hand, give you access to all the latest features and better performance, but can be more costly and time-consuming to develop."

For businesses with clear long-term goals, Hendricks recommends native apps with a user base concentrated on one platform. In contrast, hybrid apps could make sense for companies planning to scale across multiple platforms. "It all comes down to your vision for the future and your users' needs," notes Hendricks.

Innovation needs to be meaningful

"Flashy features won't keep users engaged for long. Innovation needs to simplify their lives or solve real problems," says Hendricks. He cites examples such as MyFitnessPal's bar code scanner for tracking nutritional intake, calling it a "game-changing" feature that adds real value by simplifying a complex task.

For businesses looking to stay ahead in the evolving mobile landscape, this webinar offers essential insights and practical strategies to help navigate the future of mobile technology.

Watch the full webinar.