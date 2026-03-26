Mobilising Power BI – MCi helps turn data into action

Charles Hayward, Business Partner at MCi and Brendon Bird, Senior Power BI consultant at MCi.

Microsoft’s Power BI is among the most effective modern tools available for unifying and transforming data across various departments, locations and systems, giving organisations a simple and efficient way to achieve a real-time view of their business.

So says MCi, a specialist in integrating Power BI with various ERP, CRM, finance and operational systems, to create a reliable, organisation-wide reporting platform.

Brendon Bird, Senior Power BI consultant at MCi, says: “Power BI offers such a clean and easy way to unify data for real-time insights and a holistic view of a business. In modern business, data is a strategic asset and it's vital for decision-making. Power BI serves as a foundational platform for data transformation, enabling organisations to accelerate their journey towards data-driven decision-making.

Charles Hayward, Business Partner at MCi, highlights that MCi has successfully helped numerous clients eliminate data silos and manual processes through the implementation of Microsoft Power BI. Traditional business intelligence models often relied on fragmented data across multiple systems and resource-intensive extract, transform and load (ETL) processes, requiring large teams to manually consolidate data, resulting in delays and increased risk of errors.

In contrast, Power BI offers over 200 native connectors, enabling seamless integration with a wide range of data sources such as SQL Server, Excel, Azure services, Salesforce and Google Analytics, without the need for additional set-up, custom coding or third-party tools. Combined with built-in AI capabilities and an intuitive report creation interface, Power BI allows organisations to unify reporting across finance, operations, sales and HR, fostering improved collaboration through shared insights and enabling faster, more confident decision-making within a single, integrated platform.

He further notes that Microsoft Power BI incorporates a powerful calculation engine that enables organisations to define and monitor key performance indicators in real-time. Unlike traditional approaches, where finance and data teams relied heavily on Excel for manual calculations, Power BI automates metrics such as financial ratios and closing rates, allowing users to identify issues and gain actionable insights instantly at the click of a button.

Hayward notes that a growing number of South African mid-sized organisations are also leveraging Microsoft Power BI to enhance their sales and marketing effectiveness. He highlights a client operating across multiple segments and locations that sought to better align its marketing strategy with regional dynamics and demographics. By consolidating CRM data and demographic insights into a single, unified dashboard, Power BI enabled the organisation to move away from fragmented, siloed reporting and gain a more holistic view of its markets.

In another example, an MCi client in the healthcare sector implemented Power BI to achieve a real-time, consolidated view of data across multiple hospitals in different provinces, empowering executive leadership to improve the patient experience and make more proactive, data-driven decisions. The solution was further extended to their ambulance services, where geographical data was incorporated to identify callout patterns and regional hotspots. As Bird explains, the dashboard provides detailed visibility into the types of calls being serviced, timing, services rendered and outstanding accounts. Previously reliant on Excel-based reporting that was prone to human error and lacked real-time insight, the organisation now benefits from a comprehensive operational view, with their Power BI platform continuously evolving to deliver additional capabilities and deeper insights.

Hayward says: “Power BI really empowers organisations. The feedback we're getting from clients is that they were previously quite reliant on developers and IT teams, but now they have more control of their data, and they can execute decisions at a much faster rate than before.”

He notes: “Power BI is an add-on to Office 365 application, so organisations that have an enterprise licence for Office 365 are also licensed for Power BI. It is hosted on Microsoft data centres in Northern Europe, so it is very secure, with all the benefits of cloud. And because it’s integrated with Office 365, the login and permissions are integrated and the Azure portal groups that apply to Office 365 are set up on Power BI.”

MCi enables clients to maximise the value of their data through Microsoft Power BI by seamlessly integrating information from multiple applications and delivering intuitive dashboards that enhance data visualisation. Bird emphasises that MCi’s project approach is rooted in partnership, working closely with clients to understand their data sources, transformation processes and decision-making requirements, ensuring that relevant, actionable insights are readily accessible to support informed business decisions.

Let MCi help you build a single version of truth for your business. For more information, contact MCi on (011) 454 3420 or via e-mail at info@mci.co.za.